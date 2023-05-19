Michael Strahan walks out of GMA only to be faced with a big surprise

The TV host has been an adored member of the Good Morning America family for years

Michael Strahan's has had many memorable moments during his career, and on Thursday, he had another. The popular GMA host was delighted by a surprise as he left the studios in New York.

Michael took to Instagram to reveal to fans what had happened and he certainly seemed impressed. Upon his exit from the ABC morning show, he was met with a huge display and shop promoting his Michael Strahan men's skincare brand.

"I walked out of @goodmorningamerica his morning to this LOL," he wrote. "Good work by team @michaelstahanbrand for setting up our skin and shave pop-up shop in Times Square!! Pretty cool!! @smacentertainment."

Fans congratulated him and commented: "Way to go Michael," and, "Team work is the dream work," while another added: "Keep making it happen."

Back in September 2022, the journalist and former football star opened up about his decision to launch a range of skincare products for men.

In an interview with People, he said: "The women in my life take care of their skin and have always said, 'you should do this and you should do that.' But when searching products, I found that there was a missing link in that market."

Michael also gave fans a glimpse into his approach to skincare, explaining: "I take what I'm putting onto my skin very seriously. It's kind of like in sports ­— I didn't do or take anything to aid my performance or recovery because I want to live a long life without doing something that's going to catch up to me later.

"So that's what our products are about — making your skin healthy first and foremost, and giving you a great quality second to that."

Michael is facing a big change in his personal life later this year as both his teenage daughters, Isabella and Sopia, are leaving home for college.

Isabella has earned herself a place at the University of South California and her sister is headed for Duke University in North Carolina.

The news will be a bittersweet pill for Michael to swallow as his twin "babies" leaving home will make him an empty-nester. Last year, he said he was "not ready" for his twins to grow up.

At the time, he took to Instagram, to post proud snapshots of Sophia and her date who were heading off to prom.On their 18th birthdays in October, Michael once again gushed over his daughters. "I can’t believe my babies are 18!! Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan!" he wrote alongside a montage of photos and videos of him through the years with the girls.

"So proud of the two of you and can’t wait to party and celebrate tonight! Until you tell me dad it’s time for you to go home! LOL."

Michael is also a proud dad to his other grown children Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins.

See more photos of Michael and his family below.

