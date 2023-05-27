GMA's Michael Strahan's daughter marks end of an era ahead of big change

Michael Strahan's daughter Sophia, 18, is getting ready to head off to college in the fall. Ahead of her big move to Duke University in North Carolina, the teen marked the end of an era as she graduated from Trinity School in New York. Surrounded by close friends, Sophia beamed from ear to ear as she posed with her diploma while wearing the traditional cap and gown.

Stepping out in a white linen dress for the occasion, Sophia and her friends had clearly colour-coordinated for the big day, as they each wore the summery shade for their graduation. While Sophia's father, GMA star Michael, wasn't visible in any of the photos, we can only imagine how proud he must have been.

Currently, Sophia is yet to reveal her college major, but we're wishing her the best of luck at Duke! Meanwhile, Sophia's twin sister, Isabella, is in the process of launching her modelling career.

So far, the 18-year-old has walked the runway for the likes of Sherri Hill and KBSWIM. She made her modelling debut at the age of 17 in 2022, prompting Michael to share a proud dad post on Instagram.

He wrote: "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!" wrote Strahan. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

According to her Instagram, Isabella is currently signed with the agency Women 360 in New York.

© Instagram Michael pictured with his daughters Tanita, Sophia and Isabella

Michael is a doting dad to four children. Prior to welcoming his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella with his ex-wife Jean Muggli in 2004, the GMA star had already become a father with the birth of his daughter Tanita Strahan, and son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr.

Tanita, 31, is a visual artist and painter. According to her website, she is currently based in Los Angeles and regularly works with acrylic, watercolor, gouache and ink. Meanwhile, Michael Jr, 28, has established a career as a Marketing Assistant at SMAC Entertainment. His LinkedIn page states that he's been working at the company since 2014.

© Instagram Michael with his son, Michael Jr

He previously studied at The University of Texas at San Antonio, so we reckon he'll be giving his sister Sophia some tips about making the big move to college.

GMA star Michael is typically private about life with his four kids, although he has spoken about them on occasion. Asked about his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, he told New York Family that Isabella is the calmer of the two. "I'd say she's more playful, very chill, never gets very upset or fired up. She's very 'it is what it is,'" he said.

The TV personality also opened up about his son, Michael Jr, telling the publication: "He's funny. He just got his car about two weeks ago, and he washes it and takes care of it every day. He's a very particular young man. He's very smart too. He likes to say to me, 'Dad, you're smart, but you cannot challenge me in the fields of math and science.'"

As for his eldest daughter, Tanita, Michael revealed that she's very similar to him. "She's kind of like me in the sense that she has a very strong personality, but a silent strong personality," he said. "She's not going to be one to walk into a room and make it all about her. She definitely has an opinion and she's very smart and she knows what she wants, which I love about her."

