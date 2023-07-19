Strictly's Karen Hauer flooded with messages after sharing happy news

Strictly star Karen Hauer celebrated a personal milestone on Wednesday – and her fans couldn't be happier.

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer proudly announced how she'd recently passed her driving test on her first attempt. To mark the occasion, the brunette beauty, 41, posted a carousel of sweet photos sharing a glimpse inside her eventful afternoon.

© Instagram Karen looked overjoyed

In the photos, the dancer looked euphoric clutching her certificate. She looked super stylish in a beige jumper dotted with pink tulips, a pair of mom-style jeans and some royally-approved Veja trainers.

The pro dancer elevated her outfit with a pair of golden hexagonal hoop earrings and a funky blue and black headband.

© Instagram Karen flashed a huge smile

"Posing up a storm after passing my driving test on my first go!!! [lightning bolt emoji]. I was [expletive] myself the entire time [laughing face emoji]," Karen noted in her caption.

She continued: "Massive thanks to my fabulous instructor Michelle who put me through my paces in 6 hours [laughing face emoji].

"Thanks to @thepasspeople for finding an appointment and instructor for me in a very short amount of time [thumbs-up emoji]."

© Getty Karen Hauer attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018

Karen's fans and friends were quick to congratulate the star, with one writing: "Congratulations, first time is brilliant," while a second chimed in: "Awwwww congratulations proud of you."

A third noted: "Welcome to the road! I love driving still and I passed my test 17 years ago!" and a fourth added: "Beep beep!! Well done beauty."

Karen's celebratory post comes after she shared a rare glimpse inside her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Clifton.

© Instagram Karen revealed her dog 'saved her life'

During a chat with The Sun, the 41-year-old – who ended her three-year marriage to Kevin in 2018 – confessed she "struggled to get out of bed" when news of their split came out in the public domain.

"I am a professional dancer, and I am structured, and I am disciplined," she shared.

WATCH: Karen Hauer admits living alone is 'hard'

"But when emotional things happen to you, nothing you do on the outside helps. I went through a really tough divorce, and it was the most difficult thing I've faced on my own — and, I guess, in a spotlight."

Elsewhere in the interview, Karen spoke about her adopted pet dog called Betty whom she credits with aiding her in her recovery post break-up.

Opening up, she said: "Betty saved my life, pretty much," she explained. "Having that unconditional love and having her there to help me actually get up out of bed. My dog doesn't judge me."

© Instagram Karen and Jordan said "I do" in 2022

Since her split, Karen has found love with fitness professional Jordan Wyn-Jones. After a whirlwind romance, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Chewton Glen in Hampshire.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine about their big day, Karen gushed: "It felt so special to bring our families and friends together.

"I haven't seen my family for the last two years so it's really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them."