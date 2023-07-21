Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death in shocking confession

Margot Robbie recently shared a hilariously shocking tale from her childhood during a BBC Radio 2 interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The 33-year-old Australian actress recounted an ingenious and rather devious prank where she faked her own death to unsettle a babysitter she wasn't particularly fond of.

The Barbie star reminisced about her younger days when she wanted to get her old babysitter, the cool sixteen-year-old Talia, back. However, they had an older, crankier babysitter who Margot wasn't fond of.

"She told me to go have a bath and I didn't want to, and she was very cranky and I thought, 'I'm going to show you,'" she shared.

Margot Robbie is playing Barbie in the upcoming movie

To execute her plan, Margot grabbed a kitchen knife, smeared ketchup all over herself, and lay naked on the tiles.

She waited there for a good 45 minutes before the babysitter found her, and the scene was successful enough to send the poor woman running out of the house, screaming.

Fellow actor Ryan Gosling chimed in during the interview, stating: "You produced your own death," to which Margot gleefully agreed, "I did."

Margot Robbie at a photocall in London

But this wasn't the only time Robbie's dramatics caused a stir. The star also revealed another prank, this one causing such a commotion that an ambulance was called.

Margot had practiced a pratfall on the cinema stairs at her local shopping center, causing such a believable scene that concerned passersby began calling an ambulance. "I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child," she admitted.

On a professional front, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been actively promoting their upcoming film,

Margot Robbie shared a first look at herself in character as Sharon Tate

This coincidental clash has given birth to the internet phenomenon known as 'Barbenheimer.' The concept contrasts the fantasy comedy film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, against the biographical thriller Oppenheimer, helmed by Christopher Nolan.

Surprisingly, instead of fueling a rivalry, this 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon has sparked camaraderie among the actors of the two films. Margot even autographed a 'Barbenheimer' t-shirt during her press tour. Cillian Murphy, star of Oppenheimer, recently praised Robbie and Gosling in an interview with Spanish publication La Vanguardia. "I adore Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling, I want to see them now!" he exclaimed.

Both film crews have shown their mutual support by sharing pictures of themselves with tickets to each other's films.

Margot and Greta Gerwig were snapped with Oppenheimer tickets, while Cillian and Christopher reciprocated with tickets to the Barbie movie.