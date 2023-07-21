Inside Will.i.am's fiercely private dating life - everything we know

Britney Spears is currently Will.i.am's leading lady with the pair having dropped a new song, 'Mind Your Business' together, but away from the limelight does the rapper have someone special in his life?

The multi-faceted star, 48, is notoriously private about his dating life making it even more intriguing.

So, does Will.i.am have a girlfriend? Here's what we know.

© Getty Images Will.i.am is notoriously private about his personal life

Who has Will.i.am dated?

Despite collaborating with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Britney, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keyes, the Black Eyed Peas frontman hasn't gone public with a romantic relationship with anyone famous.

That being said, it was reported that he dated Australian singer, Natalie Imbruglia, in 2008 and he was linked to model, Casey Batchelor, for six months ahead of her entering the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2014.

© Getty Images Will.i.am was linked to Natalie Imbruglia in 2008

Is Will.i.am married?

The Voice UK judge is not married but he was in a longtime relationship before he became a star. Talking to the Mirror, Will.i.am said: "Back in 1998, I said to my ex girlfriend, 'I’m just going on tour for a couple of months.' And I never came back. We were together for nine years – and we had to break up over the phone. It’s not always easy, but it is what it is."

When asked if she was the one who got away, he added: "No, she was the one who helped all of this happen, we stayed in touch as friends. The track 'Heartbreaker' is about her. I moved out of my mom’s house and straight in with her.

© Getty Images He reportedly dated Casey Batchelor in 2014

"She was the girl who looked after me and, without her, the Black Eyed Peas wouldn’t have happened."

No time for romance

Will.i.am has an incredibly busy schedule that doesn't lend itself to downtime - not that he enjoys doing nothing.

"I don’t really like chilling out," he told the outlet. "I could easily schedule my calendar so I don’t have to work so much, but I keep it packed because I like working hard."

© Getty Images Will.i.am with his mom Debra Cain

For this reason, the star says: "I don't have time for girlfriends, and that's why I just keep busy. I keep going because that's what I want to do."

He also dedicates his time and money to looking after his family, including his beloved mom, Debra.

"I get to take care of them. It’s why I work so much," he added to The Mirror. "My nieces and nephews are well looked after. There’s an understanding in our family – they supported me to get here and now I can look after them."

Who is Will.i.am dating now?

Will.i.am is currently believed to be single and with an endless stream of work, it's easy to see why. He doesn't have any children either, but several outlets have reported that he has hinted that adoption could be in his future.