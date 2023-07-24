Peter Andre and wife Emily pose for rare family photo on incredible trip abroad

The husband and wife duo took their blended family away on holiday

Peter Andre and his wife Emily looked on top of the world as they enjoyed an incredible family trip abroad.

The husband and wife duo were captured posing alongside their children, Amelia and Theo, as well as Princess and Junior, who Peter shares with ex-wife Katie Price, as they stretched out their arms while standing on a sand dune in front of a stunning sunset backdrop.

WATCH: Emily Andre's surprise romantic gesture for Peter Andre will leave you speechless

In another snap, Theo could see seen standing solo in the desert with his arms reaching up to the sky. Peter, who kept the destination of the family getaway under wraps, captioned the post: "My two favourite shots ever. Love you all so much.

"Millie, Theo, @dr_emily_official @officialprincess_andre @officialjunior_andre #family #familytime."

© @peterandre/Instagram The Andre family enjoyed posed in the desert

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the amazing snaps, with one person writing: "Your family is wonderful. So loving and united. It's always lovely to see," while another added: "Totally inspirational. What a wonderful family!"

Another fan wondered whether the family had travelled to Dubai for the holiday, writing: "Was this in Dubai @peterandre? What a brilliant photo of you all."

Peter and Emily first met back in 2010 when the singer was treated for kidney stones by Emily's doctor father.

© @peterandre/Instagram Peter and Emily's son Theo looked on top of the world as he posed in the sand

The couple began dating in 2012 and welcomed their first daughter, Amelia, two years later before going on to tie the knot in 2015.

The couple celebrated eight years of marriage earlier this month, and Emily marked the special day with a post to Instagram.

© @dr_emily_official/Instagram Emily marked the couple's eighth anniversary with a throwback post

Sharing a sweet throwback snap of the pair that showed them laughing with their eyes closed whilst out on a date, Emily penned in the caption: "Happy 8th wedding anniversary to my lovely husband! This picture was taken 10 years ago, but I think it sums us up perfectly. I can't believe it's been 8 years since our special day. Here's to forever @peterandre."

MORE: Peter Andre reveals wedding anniversary mishap with wife Emily in frank confession

PHOTOS: Peter Andre's bride Emily's two rarely-pictured wedding dresses at 164-acre mansion

Peter also took to Instagram with a special tribute to his wife. Sharing an Instagram Reel consisting of various photos of the happy couple from over the years, he wrote: "8 years ago today I was lucky enough to marry this beautiful, kind, caring and all round incredible person. Thank you for being the best. Love you a bit too much I think. Happy 8th wedding anniversary @dr_emily_official."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

Last year, Peter opened up about his and Emily's 16-year age gap and revealed that as the years have gone by, fewer people have made comments about it.

Writing in his column for new! Magazine, the Mysterious Girl singer said: "Age is a different thing to different people. On paper, things can look a certain way but I think it depends how you are with the person.

© Mike Marsland The couple share two children

"I don't think I've ever felt an age gap between us and when you see us together you wouldn't feel there is."

Peter, who was commenting on TOWIE star James Argent's new relationship with a woman 16 years his junior, went on to say: "I can't comment on anyone else's age differences, but I know at the start of our relationship a lot was said, but now I'm in my 40s and Emily is in her 30s no one ever says anything."