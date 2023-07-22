Gisele Bündchen's twin sister turns heads in rare photo with famous family

Gisele Bündchen reunited with her twin sister Patricia to ring in their 43rd birthday together. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the model shared several photos from their luxurious celebrations in Argentina, which included a boat trip, kayaking, lunch in a rustic log cabin and the most stunning views of waterfalls and mountain ranges.

© Instagram Gisele and Patricia are celebrating their 43rd birthday together in Argentina

Invoking major travel-envy with her latest snaps, Gisele captioned them: "I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday. I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love. #twins #girlstrip."

Sparking a major reaction from her 21.6 million followers, Gisele's close friends were also quick to comment. "Happy Birthday Queens," replied Gigi Hadid. "I hope you are having a wonderful time here in Argentina!! Happy Birthday" penned Taina Laurino. Meanwhile, photographer Nino Munoz commented: "How wonderful to spend your bday with Pati and the girls!"

© Instagram The twin sisters have brought their daughters along with them for a girls trip

Gisele was also joined by her daughter Vivian, and Patricia's daughter on the trip.

The birthday celebrations commenced on Friday, with Gisele sharing a video in which she and Patricia are presented with a birthday cake. As the camera pans, viewers also caught a glimpse of little Vivian, sitting next to her mom and enjoying the joyous celebration.

© Instagram Gisele and her family have been visiting some stunning locations this week

Gisele, a doting mother to Vivian and her 13-year-old son Benjamin, was previously married to NFL superstar Tom Brady. The supermodel is celebrating her first birthday since her divorce from her ex-husband in October after 13 years of marriage.

© Instagram On Friday, Gisele and Patricia celebrated with a birthday cake

As for her relationship with Patricia, Gisele has spoken about their close bond on numerous occasions and has referred to her twin as her "best friend" and "other half" in various Instagram posts.

Back in May, the twin sisters attended the Luz Alliance Gala benefiting the Brazil Foundation in Miami, where Gisele raved about Patricia.

"My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," she shared at the event. "Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are."

According to PEOPLE, Patricia currently acts as Gisele's manager and oversees her business deals in Brazil. "I know she's got my back like I got hers," Gisele told the publication after the event. "We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

Gisele is one of six siblings. Her five sisters include Patricia, Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela, and Rafaela. "When I was growing up in Horizontina, [Brazil], there were six of us girls at the dinner table, six voices rising up to talk or laugh or disagree at once," Gisele wrote in her memoir, 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life'.

"One day my dad made a rule, if one of us had something to say, we needed to raise our hand." She also added that she had "the best childhood in the world."