Peter Andre reveals wedding anniversary mishap with wife Emily in frank confession

Celebrity power couple Peter and Emily Andre have enjoyed years of marital bliss. The couple appear to be going from strength to strength surrounded by their beautiful blended family.

And while the smitten pair recently marked their eighth wedding anniversary on social media, Peter has since confessed that the lovebirds very nearly forgot about their special milestone.

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

Sharing a candid glimpse inside his family life, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker, 50, penned in his New! Magazine column: "It was around lunchtime before either of us realised. We looked at each other and said 'Oh my god it's our anniversary!'"

He went on to say: "But we just laughed about it instead of worrying about not being prepared for the occasion - we still [had] a great evening and celebrated together with the kids."

© Getty The couple wed in 2015

Over on his Instagram grid, the singer posted a series of clips taken on their magical wedding day. Emily looked utterly breathtaking in her gorgeous Sassi Holford Italian silk Mikado bridal gown complete with lace sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

In his caption, Peter gushed: "8 years ago today I was lucky enough to marry this beautiful, kind, caring and all round incredible person. Thank you for being the best. Love you a bit too much I think. Happy 8th wedding anniversary [red heart emoji]."

Emily, 33, was amongst the first to respond, writing: "Love you so much xxx," whilst a second follower remarked: "You were made for each other."

© Instagram Emily and Peter Andre on holiday

A third commented: "You are so suited, such class," and a fourth added: "Awww happy anniversary to two of the loveliest people I know!"

Echoing her beau's sentiments, Emily similarly penned a gushing message. Heaping praise on her loved one, she wrote: "Happy 8th wedding anniversary to my lovely husband!

© Instagram Emily shared a never-before-seen photo alongside husband Peter to mark their wedding anniversary

"This picture was taken 10 years ago, but I think it sums us up perfectly. I can't believe it's been 8 years since our special day. Here's to forever." followed by twinning red heart emojis.

Peter and Emily said "I do" back in July 2015. The duo tied the knot at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon surrounded by 164 acres of sprawling parkland.

While the couple haven't said much about their fairytale nuptials, Peter has previously opened up about their close relationship.

Speaking to Closer, he revealed: "Over time, it 100 per cent depends on how you get on. That ends up being the key factor as to whether relationships work or not.

© Instagram Emily and Peter with their blended family

"If you're in love with someone you can't tell if they've put on a couple of kilos or got a couple of wrinkles. You don't notice that, because you've fallen in love with a personality. You bypass everything else - even though Emily happens to be absolutely stunning, anyway."