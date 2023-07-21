Peter Andre reveals stunning garden at Surrey home in hilarious video with wife Emily

Peter Andre just gave fans a glimpse inside the stunning garden at his Surrey mansion. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a hilarious video of two pigeons resting outdoors on his pergola. Peter captioned it: “Have you ever seen two pigeons courting? This might be it. Can you relate? Watch till the end. Volume up :))) @dr_emily_official.”

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals stunning garden in hilarious video with wife Emily

During Peter’s latest post, the 50-year-old could be heard chatting to his wife Emily as they watched two pigeons interact from their garden. “He’s courting,” Peter says, with Emily adding, “She’s not even looking, she’s looking the other way.” In a lighthearted moment, Peter then quipped, “Well that’s pretty normal isn’t it?”

After one of the pigeons flew off, the singer also joked that he was probably off to Ibiza after playing hard to get but failing to romance his companion.

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the post. “This is hilarious, made my night,” wrote one. “Great commentary,” added another. Meanwhile, a third replied: “This is brilliant @peterandre @dr_emily_official You two crack me up literally could not stop laughing.”

Aside from the hilarious commentary, fans also got a quick look at the design of Peter and Emily’s perfectly-manicured garden in the video. Featuring wicker furniture, and a patioed area, at the centre of the space, the couple has installed a unique silver ball water feature surrounded by shrubbery.

Back in May, Peter’s daughter Princess – whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price – took a break from GCSE prep to do a mini photoshoot in her father's back garden, and her photos revealed a second patioed area complete with a luxurious L-shaped outdoor sofa.

© YouTube Peter Andre's epic outdoor bar

In previous Instagram posts, Peter and Emily have also given glimpses of their own wooden bar that couldn’t be more ideal for garden parties. It even has its own bar stools and a mirror hanging behind the bar.

© Photo: Instagram The singer also has a hot tub

Other luxury features in the garden include a hot tub and sun loungers, which wouldn't look out of place at a five-star hotel.

While they’re typically based in the UK, Peter also has a home out in Cyprus, and he worked tirelessly to make it into a holiday haven.

WATCH: Peter Andre shows off amazing pool on sun-filled family holiday in Cyprus

When Peter was reunited with his home after years away due to the covid pandemic, he told his followers: "I bought this land nearly 20 years ago and me and my father built this. Dad planted all these trees years ago and now wow. So grateful to have this. Great to be back home in Cyprus."

The amazing property features a pool and tennis court outside, making it ideal for the children when they are there. Peter has previously said he feels "blessed" to be able to divide his time between there and his family home in the UK, and we can see why.