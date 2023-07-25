Ryan Reynolds teases nostalgic, hilarious plans with latest venture

Adding a dash of nostalgic fun to our screens, Ryan Reynolds has given fans a delightful tease about the comeback of the favorite sarcastic extraterrestrial - ALF ('Alien Life Form').

The 46-year-old superstar shared the exciting news via an Instagram post, announcing that the wisecracking, centuries-old alien would be making a grand return on his Maximum Effort Channel come July 29th.

The actor and entrepreneur revealed: "Having our own @MaximumEffort Channel means doing fun things like making new ALF content for ALF reruns. Marketing should be FUN."

He extended his thanks to various partners involved in this project, including Mint Mobile, Hims, Ring, Fubotv, and of course, ALF's official account.

This revival of ALF is the result of a unique collaboration between Ryan, ALF's original creator Paul Fusco, and the recently rebranded Shout! Studios.

However, as Entertainment Weekly explains, fans shouldn't anticipate full-length episodes. Instead, the channel plans to air beloved ALF episodes from the past, accompanied by brand-new ALF-centric shorts promoting a variety of brands such as Mint Mobile and Hims.

© Gotham Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on the red carpet

A glimpse of these shorts was shared in Ryan's recent Instagram post. This project aligns well with Ryan's entrepreneurial endeavors - the actor famously bought an ownership stake in Mint Mobile in 2019, estimated between 20 to 25 percent. Since then, he has frequently graced the screens in the brand's advertisements.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ryan expressed his passion for blending show content and sponsorship, stating: "At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining."

The return of ALF, originally a staple of NBC sitcoms from 1986 to 1990, holds a special place in Ryan's heart due to his childhood affinity for the character.

© Getty Images Ryan Reynolds attends a fan screening of "Deadpool" at The Soho Hotel on January 28, 2016 in London, England

The sitcom revolved around the Tanner family in suburban California, who took in ALF after his spacecraft crash-landed in their garage, and subsequently had to hide him from curious neighbours and government agencies.

Ryan's Maximum Effort, a production and digital marketing agency founded in 2018 alongside George Dewey, is the driving force behind this revival. In June 2021, it became a part of the advertising software company MNTN, while still retaining its original brand identity.

© Getty Images Ryan Reynolds attends the world premiere of 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' on April 25, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan

This exciting venture is in keeping with Maximum Effort's ethos, a nod to a catchphrase from Ryan's hit 2016 film, Deadpool. Among its notable projects are the second Deadpool film, the FX series Welcome to Wrexham, and the eagerly awaited Deadpool 3, set for release in 2024.