Ryan Reynolds shows support for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance with the most mind-boggling photo

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to take a dig at three people at once in the most hilarious fashion with his latest social media share while also indirectly commenting on the internet's buzziest love story.

The Canadian-American actor and entrepreneur, 47, took to his Instagram Stories to repost an edited image courtesy of a creator named karthiknjartist which played on his wife Blake Lively and close friend Taylor Swift's appearance at Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere in London.

After the premiere, Taylor shared a few images from the event, one of which saw her and Blake lovingly hug each other as they laid on a couch, and the digital artist had photoshopped Ryan's face onto his wife's and Travis Kelce's onto Taylor's.

While the image quickly started racking up likes on the profile, it quickly caught Ryan's eye as well, who shared it on his Stories with the hilarious caption: "I feel like I should remember this," subtly throwing his support behind the budding Taylor-Travis romance as well after attending the latter's latest game at MetLife Stadium with their famous friends.

Fans reacted to the hilarious edit with comments like: "So on brand for Ryan to share this," and: "Ryan and Travis have the opportunity to give Taylor the best birthday gift this year," plus: "A Masterpiece !!! No other word, it's just a great edit," as well as: "Well done! You win the internet today."

Of course, that wasn't all. The artist created two more such edits using the same photo, both of which found some attention as well. He made another version of the snap with Ryan as Deadpool and his closest "frenemy," Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Hugh, in fact, shared the photo on his Stories as well. This was followed by an edit of Ryan once again, this time with Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner Rob McElhenney, who shared the edit on his own Stories.

Taylor, meanwhile, quickly jetted back to the States from London after attending the premiere. She was most recently sighted at a Christmas party with Travis and fellow NFL pals Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

© Instagram Blake attended the Renaissance premiere in London

Blake, on the other hand, shared more photos from the star-studded disco-themed premiere, and gushed about the pop icons: "When I grew up, women were always pit against one another.

"It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm, not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would've been packaged to me as threats or competition."

© Instagram She gushed over her famous friends in an Instagram post

She continued: "It's our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing. All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There's space for us all.

© Parkwood The superstar performer celebrated the release of her latest concert film

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine."

