While Ryan Reynolds was most recently in the midst of filming the upcoming third Deadpool movie (which has now encountered an unfortunate roadblock), it doesn't mean he can't take time out to devote to his other babies, specifically Mint Mobile.

The Canadian actor, 46, shared a new commercial for the network operator, which he is part owner of, and in the midst of a positive update, was left stunned when his own commercial took over. Check it out in the video below.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds cut off in the midst of positive update

"One step closer to EGOT status," he joked in his caption, leaving fans in splits as they commented with strings of laughing emojis.

"Bro has the power to make people watch a freakin advertisement," one joked, while another said: "Even while being serious… he's still hilarious," and a third gushed: "Get it Ryan!! Huge support for our Vancouver boy."

In 2019, Ryan acquired a 20-25% ownership stake in Mint, as part of his many investment ventures, and became the face of the company.

© Getty Images Ryan has several investments under his belt, from production to marketing

However, in March, the company was sold to telecom giant T-Mobile for $1.35 billion, which represented a significant hike to his value, an already hefty $350 million according to Celebritynetworth.com.

The deal likely pocketed him around $300 million and followed on from the successful sale of his ownership stake of Aviation Gin in 2020, which he reportedly sold to Diageo for about $600 million.

Ryan has retained his status at Mint as a spokesperson and the face for the brand, continuing to appear in advertisements where he is billed as "Mint Mobile Owner and User."

© Getty Images As part owner, the sale of Mint to T-Mobile this March likely pocketed him a huge amount

The actor and husband to Blake Lively, with whom he shares four children, was in the midst of filming the third Deadpool movie with Hugh Jackman, which he shared a first still from earlier in the month. However, due to the newly announced SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are standing in solidarity with the movement, which means that production on the Marvel film has been halted indefinitely.

However, thanks to his various entrepreneurial branches, his investment ventures continue to grow, with his new Bedtime Stories series debuting on FuboTV last June, and a big investment that took him to the races that same month.

It was announced that alongside partners and fellow actors Rob McElhenney (his Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner) and Michael B. Jordan, he will join private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital in purchasing a 24 percent stake in a French Formula 1 race team.

© Getty Images Several of his ventures are with Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner and close friend Rob McElhenney

The group is paying a whopping $218 million for stake in the F1 team Alpine, owned by the Renault Group, with their valuation now rising to an estimated $900 million.

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi released a statement then saying: "This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels.

© Getty Images Maximum Effort Investment purchased stake in the Alpine F1 race team this June (pictured)

"Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term."