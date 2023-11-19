Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' holidays will be extra special this year

The holiday season is fast approaching, and just like millions of other families across the nation, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will be gearing up for the festive celebrations in the coming weeks.

However, this Christmas will be extra special for the couple as it marks the first with their fourth baby, who arrived earlier this year.

Blake and Ryan, who are also parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, announced the birth of their fourth child back in February.

© Instagram Blake and Ryan welcomed their fourth baby earlier this year

During an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch, Ryan confirmed the new arrival: "We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it.

"Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

The gender and name of the baby has yet to be disclosed. Although, some fans have speculated that the baby might be called 'Daisy Rose' as the name appears in close friend Taylor Swift's track, 'You're On Your Own Kid'. The singer famously name-checked Blake and Ryan's children James, Inez and Betty in her album Folklore.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, are clearly doting parents to their brood and have previously spoken about their love for parenthood in various interviews. On welcoming their new addition whilst appearing at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, Ryan told ET Canada: "You know, two to three was a huge jump…three to four less so.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan with two of their daughters

"I cannot speak for my wife, but it's just from what I've observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn't love it."

Both Blake and Ryan know a thing or two about coming from big families as Ryan noted: "I come from four [siblings]; Blake comes from five… Both of us are the youngest."

© Getty The couple are doting parents to their four children

Despite being outnumbered, the Deadpool actor embraces being a 'girl dad'. In an interview with Stephen Colbert during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ryan confessed: "I do not miss masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to be the architects of someone's demise. So, it's fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girl stuff."

Blake and Ryan wed in 2012

In a separate interview with Access, he said: "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys, I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it," adding: "I'd have it no other way."

The couple are raising their kids in a stunning home in the Pound Ridge neighborhood of New York, which they bought in 2012.

While the family spend most of their time in Upstate New York, Blake and Ryan also own an apartment in the exclusive 443 Greenwich building in Tribeca, Manhattan.