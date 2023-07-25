Obamas' personal chef Tafari Campbell seen confidently swimming laps before tragically drowning

The Obamas are grieving the tragic death of their chef

Tafari Campbell, the personal chef to the Obamas and a skilled swimmer, tragically drowned during a paddleboarding excursion in Martha's Vineyard.

His unexpected death at 45 years old has sent waves of shock and sorrow, stirring more than just grief. The circumstance of his passing, given his well-documented proficiency in swimming, raises questions and underscores the unpredictability of life.

In his Instagram posts, Tafari was often seen gracefully swimming laps, a part of his 'endurance' training.

One video was even labeled with the hashtag #survivalskills, which makes his tragic death in the waters of Edgartown Great Pond, Massachusetts, all the more perplexing.

Tafari Campbell, Obama's personal chef

Eyewitnesses last saw the beloved chef battling the waters before disappearing beneath the surface around 7:46 pm. "He was struggling to stay afloat before he submerged," the unidentified witness shared, leading to a joint-agency search, which ended with the discovery of Tafari's body the following morning.

Reacting to the heartbreaking news, Barack and Michelle Obama expressed their sorrow and admiration for Tafari.

They shared: "Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.

“In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

Tafari, the former White House sous chef, had an extraordinary culinary journey. From graduating from a culinary school in Virginia to owning a restaurant and finally serving two U.S. presidential administrations, his life was a testament to his love for cooking.

He became a cherished part of the White House for brewing the signature honey ale beer, using honey from Michelle Obama's South Lawn garden.

His wife, Sherise, paid tribute to him on Instagram, stating: "My heart is broken." Staffers at the Edgartown Meat and Fish Market also fondly remembered Tafari as a 'wonderful guy'.

An employee shared to Daily Mail: "He was nice and quiet, it’s awful to hear that’s happened to him. When he came in he would chat to us about what he was cooking up."