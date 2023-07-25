Holly Willoughby left feeling 'determined' amid extended This Morning break

Following a tumultuous 12 months, Holly Willoughby has taken an extended break from her presenting duties on This Morning.

In recent weeks, the mother-of-three made headlines after she detailed her strained friendship with former co-host Phillip Schofield and a short while later her mother-in-law passed away.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly has taken an extended break from This Morning

In her latest edition of her newsletter for Wylde Moon, Holly revealed she was left feeling "determined" to make the most of her time this summer.

"After a really calm weekend, with none of the usual chasing about, I'm feeling uncharacteristically Zen today… a vibe I'm determined to keep for as long as I possibly can!" she wrote.

© Instagram Holly launched Wylde Moon in 2021

Thanking fans for their support, the 42-year-old added: "One of my favourite things to do whenever I have some time out, is to read through the messages you've kindly taken the time to send to the team and I here at WYLDE MOON.

"Whether in response to these weekly newsletters or comments about our content or products, it really does mean the world to know that you are getting as much out of this journey as we are!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby address Phillip Schofield controversy following This Morning return

"I love hearing about how our articles have had a positive effect on your life, or how you’ve just discovered and fallen in love with one of our beloved products. Everything we do here at WYLDE MOON, we do as a team, with you in mind."

She continued: "It was my dream to create a destination where likeminded people could visit and walk away mentally feeling a little richer for having stopped by. So, thank you for being here."

Earlier this month, Holly took a break from her This Morning presenting duties. While the TV presenter has not spoken out publicly about her extended absence, it seems Holly is simply making the most of the school holidays with her adorable brood. The break comes shortly after Holly mourned the loss of her mother-in-law, Sandra.

Confirming the heartbreaking news on her Instagram, Holly posted a photo of her loved one and wrote in the caption: "Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself.

She continued: "Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister… Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you."