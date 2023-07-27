Ryan Reynolds wishes Sandra Bullock, 59, a happy birthday in a very naughty way

Ryan and Sandra appeared in the movie The Proposal together

Ryan Reynolds took a spicy trip down memory lane on the occasion of Sandra Bullock's 59th birthday, reminding everyone of their shared time on the silver screen.

The 46-year-old actor humorously celebrated the milestone by posting a famous scene from their 2009 romantic comedy, The Proposal, on social media.

The scene in question, which has gained iconic status among fans, involves an accidental and rather hilarious run-in between their characters while both are in the nude. The laugh-out-loud moment still packs a punch even years after the film's release.

Ryan shared the clip with a cheeky caption that read: "Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"

The plot of The Proposal involves Sandra's character, a domineering boss, who conscripts her young assistant, played by Ryan, into a sham marriage to avoid being deported to Canada.

The post quickly caught the attention of numerous celebrity friends and fans who seized the opportunity to shower the Miss Congeniality star with birthday wishes while expressing their affection for the unforgettable film.

Jennie Garth echoed the sentiments of many when she wrote: “My favorite scene of all time. Why are you wet?!” eliciting a hearty round of virtual laughter.

The post also provoked fans to express their desire for a sequel to The Proposal keen to revisit the lives of the charming characters, Margaret and Andrew.

Some followers even posted gifs of their favorite scenes, with the hilarious Get Low singalong in the woods between Margaret and Grandma Annie, played by Betty White, earning much love.

Ryan and Sandra's deep-rooted friendship was palpable throughout the film, a bond that extended well beyond the screen.

In an interview on the About Last Night podcast in December 2021, Sandra delved into the history of their friendship, saying: “Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent. We go way, way, way back.”

She also reflected on filming the intimate scene, recalling a "closed set" and praising her trust in Ryan's comedic instinct and commitment to safety.

Elaborating on the filming of the scene, Sandra recalled with laughter, "Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples, and Ryan's little — not little at all! It’s just whatever’s there, and I don't know because I didn’t see it, didn’t look!”