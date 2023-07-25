Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney share big news for Wrexham AFC fans – and it's coming soon

Production on Deadpool 3 may have paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, but things just keep on moving for Ryan Reynolds, who is set to make his return with Rob McElhenney once again.

Their hugely popular docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, is finally returning for a second season after the first wrapped in October, and it's coming sooner than you'd think.

The announcement was made with the first poster for the new installment. The official second season of the FX show will premiere on Hulu on September 12, capturing some of the highs and lows of their last Wrexham A.F.C. season, including their celebrated league promotion after being declared champions of the 2022-23 National League.

WATCH: The trailer for "Welcome to Wrexham"

With the recent promotion, the club will compete in League Two, the fourth and lowest division of England's primary professional soccer system. The men's team clinched the Champions Trophy after an exciting 3-1 victory against Boreham Wood in April, their first league title in 45 years.

The first season ended with the team's loss at the 2021-22 National League playoff semi-finals, ending on a dejected yet optimistic note.

The announcement was shared on their social media page with the caption: "To win it all, you have to give everything. FX's Welcome to Wrexham season 2 premieres September 12."

The first trailer for the new season was released during the halftime of Wrexham's pre-season game against Chelsea on July 19, with the official announcement of its release coming days after.

Earlier in the month, the series, which received critical acclaim, was revealed to have been nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

© Getty Images Ryan and Rob co-own Wrexham through RR McReynolds LLC

Taking to social media, co-owners Ryan and Rob shared an emotional message, writing: "The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town.

"We are so grateful for today's six Emmy nominations and are continuously [honored] the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale," their statement continued, ending with the phrase: "Diolch! Cymru am byth!" which translates to: "Thank you! Wales forever!"

© Getty Images The team clinched the 2022-23 National League title

In 2020, RR McReynolds LLC – the joint corporation owned by Ryan and Rob – bought Wrexham AFC for $2.5 million with approval from the Supporters' Trust members.

Their ownership of the Welsh association football club has not only brought increased international attention to the region's sporting leagues, but also in celeb-oriented sporting team ownership in general.

© The FA Wrexham fans with novelty masks showing the two owners

However, the documentary has brought even more attention to the small Welsh town of the same name it's based in, which you can read all about here.