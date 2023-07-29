Today’s Hoda Kotb has her followers in tears with latest post

Hoda Kotb often shares beautiful clips with her followers on Instagram, and her latest one hasn’t left a dry eye in the house! The Today with Hoda & Jenna star shared a sweet video of a little boy with his coach, writing: “How about a feel good Friday cry xoxo.”

In the clip, the youngster is giving his coach, Richard, a thank-you gift of a thermal cup, before his mom tells Richard that he had a letter for him that he wanted to read out loud. Reading the note, the little boy tells his coach: “Dear coach Richards, you have been the greatest coach of my life. I love you, Richard... You helped me love football again, thank you for being my favorite coach!”

During the speech, the young man became emotional, and Richard gave him a long thank-you hug, aw! Hoda’s feel-good cry clip certainly had her followers in tears, with one writing: “That made me cry. Sweet boy,” while another added: “I love how quickly coach embraced him once he began to cry. There was no hesitation he just wrapped his arms around that kiddo with pure love at the exact moment he needed it most.” A third person wrote: “Everyone should be so lucky to have that one person who leaves a mark in your heart forever.”

Hoda is a hugely busy person due to her many work commitments, but recently opened up about finding the time to date again following her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

She said: “You've got to get creative. But the simplest date, which is the best, is a walk… You also know quickly because if you don't really have anything to talk about when you're on a walk, maybe you don't have much that you're clicking on.”

She added: "I mean, what if you got a call from someone who said, 'Hey let's go on a date, meet me in Central Park,' and you met him in Central Park and he had a picnic laid out. Wouldn't that be cool? It doesn't have to be fancy!”

Hoda was in a relationship with the New York financier since 2013, with the pair getting engaged in 2019. Speaking about their split in January 2022, she said: “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.

"It's not like something happened. They say that sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season.”