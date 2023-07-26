Hoda Kotb looks ahead to departure from Today Show studio with co-hosts

It's a trip to the City of Light in the cards for the hosts of the Today Show, who gushed on the latest installment of the morning news show about their upcoming jaunt to Paris in just a year now.

Hoda Kotb, 58, gushed this morning about the 2024 Olympic Games, hosted by the French capital this year, being just about a year away. The games are set to start on July 26, 2024.

The show included a shot of the countdown timer to the opening ceremony in Paris, with Hoda promising interviews and appearances from several Team USA hopefuls over the course of the year.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb makes a deal with the US Beijing Olympics figure skating team

"It's hard to believe, one year from now, we'll be in Paris in the shadow of the Eiffel," her co-anchor for the day Craig Melvin commented, to which Hoda excitedly responded with a: "Yes!"

NBC is the major network in the United States covering the Olympic Games, with the Today hosts spending over a week in Tokyo in 2021 for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The network has held the broadcasting rights to the Summer Olympic Games since 1988 and the Winter Olympic Games since 2002, not only providing extensive coverage from the studio and during regular airings but also through exclusive interviews at the international locales as well.

© Getty Images The Today hosts have a history of hosting the Olympic Games thanks to NBC's exclusive coverage

Last month, Savannah Guthrie and members of her team jetted off to Paris in anticipation of the games being a little over a year away.

That Wednesday and Thursday, Savannah, 51, reported from France while her co-stars back at the NBC News studios excitedly cheered her on, with segments focusing on the preparations for the upcoming games and a history lesson on the famed Eiffel Tower.

2024's Olympics are expected to be major moments for the Games, the first to be held in front of full capacity venues since the 2018 Games, with the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in limited attendance for the delayed 2020 Games.

This year's Olympics will also be the first to feature the newly added event of breaking aka breakdancing. Paris will be the main host city while 16 other cities in the mainland and one in Tahiti will act as subsites.

© Getty Images The spirit of the Games remains strong within Savannah and Hoda

The games will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024 and will mark the third time they will be hosted in the French capital, only the second city to do so after London, and a century after the last time Paris hosted the Olympics in 1924.

Savannah, for her part, has recently enjoyed some time off work of her own, including a trip to London over the Fourth of July weekend with her husband Michael Feldman and their two children.

© Getty Images Hoda went viral during the 2020 Games for her emotional reactions to the events

She was able to catch a Bruce Springsteen show at Hyde Park BST and was joined by none other than Jon Bon Jovi and good friend Roger Federer.