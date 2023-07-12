Today's Hoda Kotb showcases incredible singing voice during duet with Shania Twain

The host stepped away from Today for an unforgettable experience with the country music singer

Hoda Kotb is a woman of many talents - and it turns out singing is one of them. The Today host blew fans away during an epic performance with non other than Shania Twain.

On Tuesday, Hoda took to the stage at Madison Square Garden with the country music sensation and dazzled the crowd with a duet.

In the video below, Hoda can be heard belting out 'You're Still the One' alongside Shania during a moment she won't easily forget.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb performs with Shania Twain at Madison Square Garden

The TV anchor shared a clip on Instagram and her captioned read: "Ok— this happened. Nobody like @shaniatwain @thegarden."Her fans couldn't wait to praise her and commented: "LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS!!!! Why is Hoda SO dadgum loveable!!! Maybe because she’s southern?" and, "WOW, Hoda! What CAN’T you do????" while others added: "MS. HODAAAAA YOU DID THAT......WELL GO ON WITH YOUR BAD SELF," and, "You made the show sweet HODA".

Earlier in the day, Hoda was excitedly gearing up to interview Shania The TV star made the announcement during Tuesday's program, which she hosted alongside Savannah Guthrie.

© Getty Hoda teased her performance with Shania earlier in the day on Today

"So she's in town for her Queen of Me tour here at Madison Square Garden, so I'm going to go to the Garden and check it out and do a catch-up with the star."

Savannah then quizzed Hoda about whether fans would hear her sing, and she responded: "I don't know what's happening but there is some item that might be happening during the show," prompting applause from her co-star.

Shania has been wowing fans while on tour

"But I cannot wait to see her, she is killing it. She is selling out stadiums, her records are breaking records. It's going to be really cool, that will be tomorrow morning on Today."

Both Hoda and Savannah are musically gifted and showed off their talents of singing and playing the guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year.

© Jeffrey Ufberg Both Hoda and Savannah are talented musically

The co-anchors performed John Denver’s classic 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'.

Jimmy explained: "I was looking for something different that no one’s ever talked to you guys about and I found something very interesting to me. You both are musically talented. Musically gifted, I would say."

On Today the following day, Hoda said: "It was so fun," as Savannah added: "We went from shy to 'Hello, New York!' We're setting tour dates."

As for Shania, she announced her tour last October in a statement that read: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

© Christopher Polk Shania has made a comeback in recent years

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"