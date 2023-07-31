This Morning host Craig Doyle reveals anguish after bike theft

This Morning presenter Craig Doyle has revealed his anguish after his bike was stolen over the weekend. Appearing on Monday's show alongside Josie Gibson, the 52-year-old confessed he wasn't pleased with the theft as the bike held special memories.

"My bike was nicked," he told co-host Josie, who said: "I'm so sorry". Trying to brush it off, Craig added: "It's a race bike with a very tiny saddle… I hope it hurts, whoever stole it. It was worth a lot and there were a lot of memories with that bike."

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson back on Monday's This Morning

Turning towards the camera, he then joked: "If there's someone walking around and not able to walk very well, it's because the saddle is tiny and it hurts."

Over the weekend, Craig uploaded a picture of a Storck black and blue bicycle and said: "Somebody stole my bike. Same as below but had my name on it." The presenter also hit out at the robber, wishing bad karma on them. "We had good times but the saddle was tiny... I hope it gives you piles," he wrote.

The incident comes as Josie returned to the This Morning sofa for summer. Both Josie and Craig have become new fan favourites on the ITV show, with many viewers asking them to present more.

"These two are so good together. x," one viewer said on Monday, while another remarked: "These two are a breath of fresh air. We will enjoy this week on This Morning. Best couple!!" A third post read: "Brilliant news! Absolutely love Craig and Josie they are such a tonic!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Craig is tipped to become the new presenter on ITV

In a recent interview with The Times, Craig revealed his love of presenting as he expressed his gratitude for being given the chance to present the ITV daytime show.

"I love doing the This Morning show," he shared. "It's great fun and I feel so grateful at this stage in my career to get an opportunity to do a show this size." He continued: "Given that I'm on my second or third lap of this industry, to get an opportunity like this is fantastic."

Speaking about the show, Craig added: "It's a very important television programme as it's the backdrop for a lot of people's mornings. From anecdotal evidence, I know that it provides company and it's almost a friend to a lot of people. There's a familiarity, an everydayness and a brightness that makes it enjoyable."