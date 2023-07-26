This Morning star Fern Britton delights fans with heart-melting photo of new addition

The former This Morning star shared the new snap with fans

Fern Britton shared the most adorable photo on social media on Wednesday, and her fans understandably loved it.

The bestselling author took to Instagram, where she posted a snapshot that showed her sitting on her sofa with her new tabby kitten, Barbara, who cuddled up to Fern's shoulder with her eyes half closed.

Fern could just be seen in the corner of the picture, relaxing with her head tilted towards her feline friend. She sweetly captioned the image simply: "So happy".

The mum-of-four's followers were quick to share the delight in the photo, with one writing: "Aww very cute. Have a great day Fern". Others wrote: "Love cats they are so joyful," and: "She's beautiful, it's so relaxing to just sit with a lovely cat or dog".

Fern was enjoying some well-deserved rest after she recently completed the Couch to 5KM challenge, despite initially struggling with some negative comments from a few members of the public.

In a video she shared with fans as she announced that she was successful in completing the challenge, the star candidly said: "Comments saying 'you look awful' stayed in my head for three days, but today I took about an hour to prepare my head, cup of tea, glass of water and had some protein."

Thankfully, the former This Morning co-host expressed that she'd received many encouraging messages too, and thanked fans for their support.

The 65-year-old went on: "I just wanted to say to you all, thank you for being with me on my journey, well done to everyone who's ever done this, because it's a fantastic thing to do."

She also shared how her body struggled with the challenge, explaining: "My knees are clunky, my shoulder is clunky. But don’t be scared, you can do this, I put away all the negative stuff, if you want to so it you can do it."

Reassuring fans that anyone can follow in her footsteps, Fern continued: "My running is not fast but I'm not gasping for breath, I'm not feeling sick. Good luck, give it a go, it's a fantastic thing to do."

The fact that Fern is awaiting shoulder surgery makes her achievement all the more impressive, with the presenter telling Good Housekeeping her operation is just around the corner.

Despite the issues she's facing, she remains upbeat – and Fern's newfound love of exercise could be the reason for her optimistic outlook.

"About a year or so ago, I realised that I wasn't looking after myself – physically or mentally," she told the magazine. "I wasn't doing exercise, I was eating too much and suddenly, it was like I flipped a switch and I thought, 'No, you've got to look after yourself'.

The about-turn in her mood comes after a dip in confidence, she said. "When I wasn't looking after myself, I lost myself and I thought, 'I'll never be able to do that again.' "But now I find myself putting on my running shoes and I come home thinking, 'This is alright, I'm not too sweaty, not too panty.' It's given me faith in myself again!"