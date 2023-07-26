Skip to main contentSkip to footer
This Morning star Fern Britton delights fans with heart-melting photo of new addition
The former This Morning star shared the new snap with fans

fern britton itv studios
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer

Fern Britton shared the most adorable photo on social media on Wednesday, and her fans understandably loved it. 

The bestselling author took to Instagram, where she posted a snapshot that showed her sitting on her sofa with her new tabby kitten, Barbara, who cuddled up to Fern's shoulder with her eyes half closed.

WATCH: Fern Britton makes rare comment about her daughters

Fern could just be seen in the corner of the picture, relaxing with her head tilted towards her feline friend. She sweetly captioned the image simply: "So happy". 

Fern's photo delighted her fans

The mum-of-four's followers were quick to share the delight in the photo, with one writing: "Aww very cute. Have a great day Fern". Others wrote: "Love cats they are so joyful," and: "She's beautiful, it's so relaxing to just sit with a lovely cat or dog". 

Fern Britton in white shirt © S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock
The star was a fan favourite on This Morning

Fern was enjoying some well-deserved rest after she recently completed the Couch to 5KM challenge, despite initially struggling with some negative comments from a few members of the public. 

Fern Britton signs copies of 'Fern: The Autobiography' in Waterstone's© Getty
Fern signing copies of her autobiography

In a video she shared with fans as she announced that she was successful in completing the challenge, the star candidly said: "Comments saying 'you look awful' stayed in my head for three days, but today I took about an hour to prepare my head, cup of tea, glass of water and had some protein." 

Fern Britton getting out the car in a black top© Getty
Fern overcame negative comments on social media

Thankfully, the former This Morning co-host expressed that she'd received many encouraging messages too, and thanked fans for their support.

 The 65-year-old went on: "I just wanted to say to you all, thank you for being with me on my journey, well done to everyone who's ever done this, because it's a fantastic thing to do."

Fern Britton with her new book© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The mum-of-four is a successful author

She also shared how her body struggled with the challenge, explaining: "My knees are clunky, my shoulder is clunky. But don’t be scared, you can do this, I put away all the negative stuff, if you want to so it you can do it." 

READ: Fern Britton shares she's awaiting major surgery – details

MORE: Fern Britton details 'difficult' time in candid interview

Reassuring fans that anyone can follow in her footsteps, Fern continued: "My running is not fast but I'm not gasping for breath, I'm not feeling sick. Good luck, give it a go, it's a fantastic thing to do." 

Fern Britton smiling and holding her book© Shutterstock
Fern lives a happy life in Cornwall

The fact that Fern is awaiting shoulder surgery makes her achievement all the more impressive, with the presenter telling Good Housekeeping her operation is just around the corner. 

Despite the issues she's facing, she remains upbeat – and Fern's newfound love of exercise could be the reason for her optimistic outlook. 

Fern Britton in black on the red carpet© Getty
Fern recently completed Couch to 5K

"About a year or so ago, I realised that I wasn't looking after myself – physically or mentally," she told the magazine. "I wasn't doing exercise, I was eating too much and suddenly, it was like I flipped a switch and I thought, 'No, you've got to look after yourself'. 

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery sighting in 2009 © Getty
The star with her ex-husband Phil Vickery

The about-turn in her mood comes after a dip in confidence, she said. "When I wasn't looking after myself, I lost myself and I thought, 'I'll never be able to do that again.' "But now I find myself putting on my running shoes and I come home thinking, 'This is alright, I'm not too sweaty, not too panty.' It's given me faith in myself again!"

