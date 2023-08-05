Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes enjoy family day out with rarely-seen daughters amid Barbie success

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are beach! The actors and parents left their Mojo Dohjo Casa House for a family day out to the beaches of Santa Barbara on Friday August 4, with their two daughters and an elderly woman who appeared to be Eva's beloved mother.

In pictures published by TMZ, Ryan could be seen helping the lady across the sands and while other snaps showed him holding her hands as they waded into the shallow waters.

© REX The duo are proud parents

Eva wore bold green basketball shorts paired with a red oversized tee, while Ryan wore jeans and a tee, and kept warm in the ocean breeze in a shirt. They were joined by two others, and their daughters Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven.

Their day out comes as Barbie is on track to break the billion-dollar barrier after three weeks in cinemas. Friday August 4 saw the film bring in another $17 million, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo, putting it on track to hit $1billion globally by Monday August 7.

If it reaches the milestone, director Greta Gerwig will become the first solo female director to achieve that goal.

Ryan and Eva keep their relationship and their daughters out of the spotlight, however recently the pair have opened up about their romance and home life with the mom-of-two sharing insight into the couple's parenting approach regarding social media. Eva shared a GIF on Instagram of herself shaking her head and hands 'no', and captioned it: "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi."

One fan commented: "When I have kids, I intend to do the same. At what age do you think you'll allow them to use the internet/social media," to which Eva replied candidly with: "Honestly I don't know."

© Getty Eva is also an actress

The pair met on the set of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

Before the release of Barbie, the actress praised Ryan as the "greatest actor I’ve ever worked with" and publicly called him her "man, life, and love".

Sharing a quote Greta gave to Rolling Stone, in which the director called Ryan's performance as the Ken doll "some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta," Eva added; "One of my favorite things the insanely talented & beautiful GRETA GERWIG says in @rollingstone about Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor … RG."

The English translation reads: "My man, my life, my love."