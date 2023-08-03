Eva Mendes lets her hair down dancing to Ryan Gosling’s latest movie soundtrack - see the video

Eva Mendes let her hair down this week and showed off her dance moves to the world.

In a heartwarming video she shared on Instagram, the acclaimed actress known for her role in The Place Beyond the Pines, can be seen grooving to the upbeat tune of Dua Lipa's disco-style track, Dance the Night Away, featured in the soundtrack of the new Barbie movie. Notably, her partner, Ryan Gosling, stars as Ken in the film.

The video captures Eva descending a set of outdoor stairs, wearing a green floral bodice summer dress. With a playful pout, she lifts her skirt and starts to swing it rhythmically from side to side to the beat of the music.

Eva humorously critiqued herself in the caption of her post, jesting about her pout: "Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?! Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition?"

Eva's support for Ryan goes beyond just dancing to the catchy tunes of his new movie. Before the premiere of Barbie, the Hitch star shared a series of Instagram posts lauding Ryan's talent.

One post was led by a quote from Greta Gerwig, the director, praising Ryan, followed by various snapshots of The Place Beyond the Pines, featuring the dynamic duo working together.

© Sky Ryan stars alongside Eva Mendes in The Place Beyond The Pines

Her affectionate caption for the post read, "Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."

Eva has a history of playfully dedicating her Instagram feed to Ryan, including a moment when she sported a Ken-emblazoned t-shirt in May.

The post, showcasing Ryan front and center, was accompanied by a cheeky caption, “Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls are players too.”

© Instagram Eva Mendes wore a Ryan Gosling Tshirt in support of her husband

Having first linked up in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond the Pines, Eva and Ryan have been a steadfast couple ever since.

Although they've never tied the knot, they share two children together: Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven.

Despite being notoriously private about their personal lives, the Barbie tour has provided fans with rare glimpses into their relationship.

At the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles on July 9, Ryan was asked how he felt about Eva's supportive Instagram posts during an interview with Access Hollywood. His response was endearing: "It means everything. It means everything."