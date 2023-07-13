The star and dad-of-two is ready to be "Just Ken" on July 21

Ryan Gosling's dominance on red carpets around the world continues in the lead-up to the highly anticipated release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie on July 21.

The actor, 42, was most recently seen at the European premiere at London's Cineworld in Leicester Square, opting for a departure from the classic Barbie pink and wearing a sleekly tailored mint green suit with white lace-up brogues.

While the "E" necklace, in honor of his longtime partner Eva Mendes, from the LA premiere last weekend was missing, it was clear that he had his love and their daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven, in mind regardless.

WATCH: The "Barbie" teaser trailer

Speaking with crowds ahead of the movie's premiere, Ryan talked all things Barbie, including how his own home in California was flooded with the iconic Mattel doll even before the movie came to his doorstep.

"All things Barbie landed in my house at the same time – Barbie the doll and also the film," he said, adding: "It was just sort of like a Barbie avalanche, I had to reckon with it."

RELATED: 7 Ryan Gosling films you need to watch ahead of Barbie's release

He spoke further about the supposed shoddy treatment of Ken in their household, a big reason he'd stated in the past for wanting to do the movie in the first place.

© Getty Images Ryan attended the "Barbie" European premiere in London yesterday

"I just one day picked up a Ken doll in the backyard – and the next moment, I was him," Ryan joked. It was a sentiment the actor shared with GQ in May as well, saying that the male doll's "story needs to be told."

When asked by the magazine about the online debate over whether the actor was too old to inhabit the role, he responded: "It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken.

MORE: Eva Mendes reveals why she and Ryan Gosling won't make red carpet appearances together

"Like you ever thought about Ken before this?" he emphatically added, emphasizing the fact that Ken's job was simply beach (as evidenced by newly released teaser clips from the film). "And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing.

© Getty Images He opened up about the "avalanche" of Barbie at his home with Eva Mendes and their daughters

"But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never [expletive] with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

MORE: Ryan Gosling talks rarely seen daughters' 'weird' reaction to Barbie – and Eva Mendes' premiere absence explained

Speaking with ET Canada at the movie's Toronto premiere, the La La Land actor shared some insight into how his two daughters operated with their own Barbies.

© Getty Images Their two daughters are big fans of Barbie and influenced his decision to play Ken

"My kids, their Barbies aren't even named 'Barbie,'" he explained. "They all have their own names [and] very complicated lives, backstories, interrelationships, history – you gotta know it all."

MORE: Is Barbie actually good? First reactions to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling movie are in

And apparently, they won't hesitate to ostracize a doll if the need arises, as he added: "If you are playing with the two that are estranged now for some reason [and you did not know that], it's like, 'Get out of here.'

© Getty Images "If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

"[The dolls] don't even talk! And by the way, [Ken] works at a grocery store, he's not a fireman. You gotta know [the story lines]."