Eva Mendes reveals plans to support Ryan Gosling's biggest career moment yet after absence from Barbie premiere

The Barbie actor and his wife are notoriously private and make no public appearances together

Eva Mendes may have opted out of attending the different Barbie premieres alongside her husband Ryan Gosling, a.k.a. Ken, but she's still joining the thousands of fans who will be watching it this Thursday and Friday when it premieres.

Though both actors are notoriously private about their relationship and family, and the mom-of-two had previously explained why she wouldn't be attending any Barbie events, she hasn't shied away from showing her support for the movie, its director Greta Gerwig, and her man.

The Hitch star has shared plenty of social media posts gushing about what she's seen of the movie already, and in her latest, she made a cheeky comment about her plans to see it.

Eva took to Instagram on Thursday, when Barbie officially premiered, and shared a photo of herself in a thinking pose with a beautiful blue sky above both her and the cliffs behind her, donning a printed Ulla Johnson maxi dress.

"Giving my best Rodin's 'The Thinker,'" she first wrote, referring to the French sculptor's signature work, before adding: "While seriously pondering how many Barbie showings I can cram into my weekend."

"Then realizing it's sold out…" she continued, before cheekily joking: "But then also realizing I know someone who can possibly help me with that… so cool."

Her fans loved hearing about her plans to watch Barbie – multiple times it sounds like! – and many took to the comments section under the post to maintain she's Ryan's true Barbie.

"Eva, you are the only Barbie possible for Ryan's Ken," one fan wrote, as others added: "You are a real Barbie who has her own Ken," and: "You’re a masterpiece in your own right," as well as: "You are so lucky," plus another fan added: "Beautiful! You & RG are such a great looking couple!"

© Instagram Eva recently wore a Barbie-themed Ryan t-shirt of Ryan in support

Ryan and Eva have never made public appearances together beyond promotional events for their movie The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012, which is how they met.

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock The couple at the premiere for The Place Beyond the Pines

Back in April, when Eva shared an Instagram post of her and Ryan's time on their 2012 film, one fan couldn't help but comment: "Eva, I want to to be honest with you, but I really hope Barbie will get through the awards season just to see you with Ryan. I know, I'm selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop dreaming about it!!"

To that the mother-of-two first noted: "You're the best! What a cool comment, thank you," however, she added: "But we don't do those things together."

© Getty Eva made a subtle appearance at the Barbie premiere by way of Ryan's "E" necklace

She explained: "Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there," adding: "Oh wait – for those who may catch me in a 'lie' – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

When the July 9 premiere in Los Angeles came around, Eva stayed true to her word and the couple's commitment to privacy, though Ryan made sure to honor her by way of his monochrome pink look's accessory: a necklace with an "E" for Eva in the signature Barbie font.