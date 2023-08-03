Eva Mendes praised by fans as she shares one very strict rule for daughters with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are notoriously private about their family life, and just as the world won't be seeing glimpses of their family life on the internet, their daughters won't be seeing glimpses of the internet either.

The Hitch actress has two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven, with Ryan, her partner since 2011, when they met on the set of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

Though the two keep their relationship and their daughters out of the spotlight, the mom-of-two did recently give some insight into the couple's parenting approach regarding social media.

Eva took to Instagram where she shared a GIF of herself shaking her head and hands no, and captioned it: "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi."

Her post raised a lot of questions – and praise – which she then answered gladly in the comments section, giving further insight into her stance when it comes to kids and social media.

One fan commented: "When I have kids, I intend to do the same. At what age do you think you'll allow them to use the internet/social media," to which Eva replied candidly with: "Honestly I don't know."

She continued: "I'll have to see where it goes – for now, I'm observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child's brain," adding: "I'm taking it stage by stage."

Another fan then argued: "We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet," though Eva then countered with: "Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous."

© Shutterstock Eva and Ryan have only ever made red carpet appearances when it pertained to their 2012 movie together

She added: "Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc…) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."

"When they're 18 years old," one fan then suggested, an idea Eva seemed to like, replying: "Yup!" next to a red heart emoji.

© Rex Images The couple in 2011

For now, Eva is soaking up the time she has before her kids become as obsessed with the internet as every other tween, teen, and beyond seems to be, and when asked how old her girls are, she confirmed: "It's my fave ages so far!"

© Instagram The family-of-four live in Southern California

The post was largely well received with her fans, who also wrote in the comments: "Smart mama!" and, fittingly: "This Barbie knows how to mom," plus: "You're a good mom!!" as well as: "Well done!"

Eva and Ryan live in a quiet town in Southern California with their girls, and the Barbie actor, speaking with GQ recently, revealed that their domestic life features no hired nannies, and they spend most of their time at home. The quartet travels and stays together whenever Ryan works on a new project, which is why he deliberately does only one a year.