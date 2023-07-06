Robert De Niro's heartbroken daughter, Drena De Niro, has shared her son, Leandro's cause of death after he was found dead on Sunday, July 2. He was 19.

Drena took to social media at the time to reveal that her beloved son had passed away but did not disclose the circumstances behind his death. However, while there has been no official coroners report released, the 51-year-old has seemingly confirmed that Leandro died after taking pills laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Responding to a person on Instagram who asked how Leandro died, Drena replied: "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him. So for all these people still [expletive] around selling and buying this [expletive], my son is gone forever."

© Drena De Niro on Instagram Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's grandson, died aged 19

Drena – who was adopted by De Niro and his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott – revealed her son's tragic death on social media, writing: "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.

"I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Leandro died after taking fentanyl-laced pills, according to his mom

De Niro also issued a statement, which read: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Hi son-in-law and Leandro's father, Carlos Mare, penned his own heartbreaking message on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of himself and his son walking hand-in-hand. He wrote: "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process the inconsolable grief."

© Getty Images Robert De Niro with his daughter Drena De Niro in 2016

Carlos penned a second message, which read: "Thank you for your messages of support. @drenadeniro and our families are grateful. You can't spell Love without Leo."

Drena, Carlos, and The Godfather star were all spotted at Frank E. Campbell's funeral home in New York City on Monday. Later that evening, Drena penned another heartbreaking post on Instagram in which she detailed holding her son for the final time.

"None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning," she wrote.

© Drena De Niro on Instagram Drena, Carlos, and Leandro together on Mother's Day 2023

"Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time."

Drena added: "You were kindness acceptance and love and I can't believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter. You didn't deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army.

"I'm holding you every second of every moment I'm my heart and memories until I'm with you again. My heart is broken forever. Me daddy and your family love you, I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart."