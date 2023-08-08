Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'exchanged vows' in Bahamas before his tragic death

Sandra’s partner Bryan was 57 years old when he tragically passed away

In a newly obtained video clip published on DailyMail.com it has emerged that Sandra Bullock and her late partner Bryan Randall ‘exchanged vows’ in the Bahamas back in December 2017 before his tragic death on Monday.

While not a legally binding union, a video clip shows the two wholeheartedly celebrating their relationship.

Sandra, then 59, spoke of the deep connection with Bryan, referring to him as "the love of my life" as she openly declared her feelings.

This picturesque Bahamian moment stood in stark contrast to the heart-wrenching reality that would unfurl just three years later — Bryan's devastating ALS diagnosis. It’s a testament to Sandra’s spirit, who, after her painful divorce from Jesse in 2010, preferred a low-key celebration.

The image of her, dressed casually in a kaftan, with her hair in elegant braids, and Bryan, relaxed in a white shirt, perfectly encapsulated their shared desire for genuine, simple moments.

Their island escape was a chapter in a 14-day sojourn to the lavish Three Bees Villa on Harbor Island, owned by French financier Arpaud Busson. An oasis known to Sandra, the retreat bore witness to several memories of her family over the years.

Their paths first crossed in 2015 when Bryan was hired to photograph Louis, Sandra's eldest child's birthday event. After navigating a tumultuous split from Jesse James, Bryan became a significant figure in Sandra's life.

The pair made their relationship public in October of the same year during the premiere of Sandra's film, Our Brand is Crisis.

Yet, their joint public appearances have been selective, including notable events like the 2018 premiere of Ocean's 8 and Jennifer Aniston's wedding in 2015.

During a heartfelt discussion on Red Table Talk in 2021, Sandra reflected on her relationship, saying: "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, counting [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

Further emphasizing the depth of their bond, she added: "He's the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who's very Christian, and while we may not always see eye-to-eye, he remains an example even in our disagreements."

Paying tribute to Bryan, Gesine Bullock-Prado, Sandra's sister, shared on Instagram: "I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven."

She expressed gratitude to Sandra for her unwavering care during Bryan's illness, saying: "ALS is a cruel disease but knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister brings some comfort. Rest in peace, Bryan"

In a poignant gesture, Gesine encouraged support for the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital to commemorate Bryan's memory.

Bryan's family shared the saddening news of his demise in a statement to People magazine. They highlighted his bravery through a three-year ALS battle, and their statement shared: "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and we honored his wish." The family has sought privacy during this challenging period.

For context, ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder affecting nerve cells. There is currently no cure, with the average life expectancy post-diagnosis being three to five years. The disease manifests through symptoms like muscle spasms and limb weaknesses, progressively impacting daily life.