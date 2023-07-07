Taylor Swift changes 'Better Than Revenge' lyrics — all the details, including who was the song about?

What do you think of the changes to Better Than Revenge?

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is out – and we finally have confirmation that Taylor Swift has indeed changed the lyrics to one of her more controversial songs. Here's all we know about the major change that has fans up in arms…

Did Taylor Swift change the lyrics to Better Than Revenge?

Yes. For Speak Now (Taylor's Version) the singer removed one lyric which accused an unnamed woman of being "better known for the things that she does on the mattress".

The new lyrics read: "He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches."

© Jeff Kravitz Singers Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards

Who is Better Than Revenge about?

Track 10, 'Better Than Revenge', has long been thought to be about Camilla Belle, an actress who briefly dated Joe Jonas after appearing in the music video for the Jonas Brothers' song 'Lovebug'.

But, according to Taylor's lyrics, Camilla "stole" Joe from the superstar and in retaliation Taylor wrote an entire song about how "stealing other people's toys on the playground won't make you many friends".

Other lyrics that hint at it being about Camilla include the line: "But no amount of vintage dresses gives you dignity."

In the 'Lovebug' video Camilla wore vintage fifites dresses as the video was set during that time period.

Music video for 'Lovebug' by Jonas Brothers

Why is Better Than Revenge controversial?

One lyric in the song has long been considered controversial, as Taylor sings: "She's not a saint and she's not what you think, she's an actress, woah / She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress, woah."

Although some fans have called for Taylor to keep the original lyrics, many have long wondered if the song would be changed for the new version, as the singer has been criticized for allegedly shaming Camilla for being sexually active.

© Chris Wolf Camilla Belle and Joe Jonas spotted in June 2009

What other Taylor Swift songs have changed lyrics?

On her debut album, Taylor Swift, in 2006 one song had a very homophobic lyric. The opening verse for 'Picture to Burn' went: "So go and tell your friends that I'm obsessive and crazy / That's fine, I'll tell mine that you're gay."

By late 2007 however the radio edits had changed and the final editions of the album had the changed lyrics, which now read: "So go and tell your friends that I'm obsessive and crazy / That's fine, you won't mind if I say."

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Christopher Meloni and Camilla Belle are seen at film set of the 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' in 2022

Who was Speak Now written about?

Many of the songs are about famous ex-boyfriends including John Mayer and Joe Jonas. She also wrote the Grammy-winning song 'Mean' about a critic who criticized her songwriting abilities.

Who was Back to December written about?

'Back to Decembe' is one of the rare songs that Taylor has written in which she acknowledges her own mistakes in breaking someone else's heart. The song is about Twilight actor Taylor Lautner.

© Taylor Hill/TAS23 Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour

What did Taylor Swift say about John Mayer?

During one of her performances on the Eras Tour, Taylor laid down some rules for fans ahead of the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

"I’m 33 years old,” the 33-year-old told crowds – and fans listening at home. "I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19. I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago.”

© Dimitrios Kambouris John Mayer and Taylor Swift in 2009

What song did Taylor Swift write about John Mayer?

Taylor famously wrote 'Dear John', a scathing diss track that criticized an older man for toying with the emotions of a younger girl.

"Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress cried the whole way home, I should've known," she sings on the song. Taylor has never explicitly confirmed it was about her short-lived romance with John, who is 12 years her senior and whom she dated when she was 19 and he was 31.

John, however, has acknowledged the song was about him, and accused it of being "cheap songwriting".

How is Taylor Swift legally allowed to re-record her songs?

The 'Anti-Hero' singer is allowed to legally record her albums for a second time because she owns the lyrics, and therefore the publishing rights to the lyrics. Taylor does not own the masters, but by re-recording she now owns the masters of the new versions.