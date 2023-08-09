Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles with friends as Prince Harry visits Japan

Shaking it off! Meghan Markle attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday August 8, HELLO! can confirm.

The Duchess of Sussex joined her friend Lucy Fraser for the night out at Los Angeles So-Fi Stadium, where she watched the 33-year-old perform a three-hour long set of hits as well as two surprise songs, 'King of My Heart,' and 'I Know Places.'

© Allen J. Schaben Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Meghan's night out comes as Prince Harry is in Japan where he attended the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition ahead of a charity polo match. The father of two was seen arriving at Haneda airport – the same day wife Meghan was spotted two hours south of their adopted hometown Montecito for the night out – with longtime friend and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras.

Harry joined panelists to discuss the power of sports, community and philanthropy, and in a speech stressed the importance of teamwork.

"I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world," Harry said.

"The lessons we learn on the field are the same principles of philanthropy: that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible possible. Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others. That, to me, is the power of sport.”

Taylor's first live tour since the end of the Reputation tour in 2018 has been a triumphant return for the Grammy-winning singer, who found herself at the center of a storm in November when Ticketmaster failed to be able to manage the demand for tickets; the Eras Tour has since become a record breaking tour, as two million tickets were sold on November 15, the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.

On opening night in March, in Glendale, Arizona, Taylor opened the show with deafening applause from the audience - many of whom came in outfits inspired by their favorite albums - as she launched into the Lover album singing 'Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince' before leading into 'Cruel Summer'.