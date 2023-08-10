Taylor Swift fans shocked after spotting Karlie Kloss at Eras Tour following rumored fall out

Taylor Swift fans were shocked after spotting Karlie Kloss attend the singer's Eras Tour on Wednesday night, despite rumors that the once-best friends were no longer on speaking terms. The supermodel, who attended the show with two friends, trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, after fellow concertgoers spotted her in the audience.

While the tour has seen some of Hollywood's biggest stars including Courteney Cox, Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the show in the VIP section, fans were bemused to see that Karlie wasn't in the VIP area, but instead appeared to have standard tickets to the show.

WATCH: Charlize Theron dances with her two rarely-seen daughters at a Taylor Swift concert for her birthday

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I was wondering why Karlie Kloss didn't have a public birthday party when she usually does them on this day and guys... this is her party. she's celebrating her birthday at the eras tour," while another person added: "Karlie Kloss had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and she did. good for her."

A third person added: "You know after I've seen so many different vile comments Swifites have made about Karlie i never would've really expected her to attend it but she's so brave, like i genuinely admire that woman like imagine having that many people hating you omg Karlie Kloss i love you."

So what happened between Taylor and Karlie? After the pair were very close from 2013, by 2017 it appeared that their friendship had cooled off, with Karlie's name being conspicuously left out Taylor's T-shirt for Look What You Made Me Do, which included several of her famous friends named including Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham and Ed Sheeran. Taylor also didn't attend Karlie's weddings in 2018 or 2019.

The intrigue about their fall out even interested the celebrity world, with Jennifer Lawrence previously discussing it to the New York Times, saying: "I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth. Is nobody else curious? It’s keeping me up at night. What happened?"

© Alo Ceballos Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift were close friends back in 2014

While Taylor has remained tight-lipped about the situation, Karlie has claimed that she and Taylor are still friends, telling New York Times: "Don't believe everything you read." When asked about Jennifer's comments about their friendship, she later told Vogue: "Jen, don’t worry — Taylor and I are still really good friends."

While there is no explanation about Karlie and Taylor's supposed fall out, fans have speculated that it could be related to Scooter Braun, who is Karlie's manager, and famously purchased Taylor's masters without her permission, leading her to re-record the music.