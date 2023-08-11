January Jones has paid tribute to her friend, fashion marketing executive George Kolasa, following his death aged 57 on August 9.

The former Mad Men star took to Instagram to share a beautiful black and white photo of the pair together after learning that George – who worked with brands including Burberry and Ralph Lauren – lost his 18-month battle with cancer. The fashion industry expert had been diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in February 2022, and passed away at his home in East Hampton, New York.

© Instagram January Jones paid tribute to her late friend, George Kolasa

Captioning the heartbreaking photo, January simply penned: "Rest in peace beautiful @gkolasa," followed by a red heart emoji. Her followers were quick to offer their condolences, with one responding: "Wonderful picture January. Condolences to you and so sorry for the loss of your friend."

A second said: "I am deeply sorry about the sad loss of your friend. May his gentle soul rest in peace." A third added: "What a gorgeous photo… you both look amazing! Sorry for your loss."

A statement on George's Instagram page shared the news of his death on Thursday. George Kolasa 9/25/65 - 8/9/23. It is with a broken heart that we share the news of George’s passing. He left as he lived - in peace, love, light, gratitude and with Justin by his side."

© Getty Images George Kolasa died from an aggressive brain tumor on August 9

It added: "GEORGE WILLIAM KOLASA - YOU HAVE LIFTED US ALL HIGHER. George wanted nothing more than to continue his mission to beat rare cancers. In lieu of flowers, please see the link in bio to donate to Team George Kolasa #myjourneybygeorgekolasa."

Tributes came flooding in for George – who also worked on marketing campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, and Giorgio Armani during his 30-year career. Tracee Ellis Ross commented: "Sending so much love. May you rest in peace." Sophia Bush wrote: "Deepest condolences and love."

Tommy Hilfiger said: "George was a superstar. We worked together for many years and really had the best time. He was sharp, had the greatest style and was always on his A-game. The industry will sorely miss this courageous and inspirational soul."

© Getty Images George Kolasa worked on campaigns for Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ralph Lauren throughout his 30-year career

Burberry's former Chief Creative Officer, Christopher Bailey penned: "George was a brilliant talent who I was lucky enough to have shared many years of adventures with. He was perceptive, thoughtful and fun. But above all else, George was kind."

He added: "He cared for people indiscriminately and cared how they felt. His courage and strength throughout these past years have been inspiring. Although we will miss him immensely, his wit, happy spirit and joy for life will remain with all of us fortunate enough to have been a part of his love-filled world."