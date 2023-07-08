Taylor Swift shocks fans by bringing her ex-boyfriend out on stage for this special reason

Back to 2010! Taylor Swift shocked fans on Friday July 7 when she introduced her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner to the stage during night one at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Twilight actor Taylor and singer Taylor dated briefly in 2009 and she later wrote the song 'Back to December' about him – the track is one of the rare songs in Taylor's oeuvre in which she acknowledges her own mistakes. But on Friday it appeared there was no bad blood between the pair as, along with Joey King and Presley Cash, Taylor introduced the three as the stars of her new music video 'I Can See You'.

© John Shearer/TAS23 Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner hug live onstage for night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Kansas City

"I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music,” the 33-year-old later shared with fans on Instagram.

“I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously badass!!"

© John Shearer/TAS23 Presley Cash, Taylor Swift, Joey King and Taylor Lautner speak onstage

She then went on to praise Taylor – whom she calls Taytay – and his wife, also known as Tay.

"Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay [Dome] for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors," she quipped. On stage, the 'Shake It Off' singer also told fans that the three were now close friends, sharing that the actor was "a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video".

© Taylor Swift Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome recreate the Spider-Man meme

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome married in November 2022 at the stunning Epoch Estate Winery near Paso Robles, California. The couple said 'I do' on 11 November, a year after he popped the question in front of a burning fireplace surrounded by red roses and candles.

'I Can See You' was one of the vault tracks from the new album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of the original first released back in 2010. The new version of the album was released in order for Taylor to legally own the masters to her own songs after her former record label sold them to Scooter Braun.

Because the 'Anti-Hero' singer owns the lyrics, and therefore the publishing rights to the lyrics, she can re-record the songs with new production.