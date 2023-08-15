Oprah promises 'major donation' for 'incredible' people of Maui amid wildfires

The Hawaiian island of Maui recently witnessed one of the most devastating events in its history: a wildfire that decimated the town of Lahaina, leading to the tragic loss of at least 96 lives.

As the smoke continues to clear, global icons like Oprah Winfrey are stepping up to aid the recovery efforts. In a heartfelt video on Instagram, Oprah shared a glimpse of her time at the war memorial shelter, where she interacted with the survivors.

Expressing her solidarity, she said: "When you don't know what to do, you do whatever you can." True to her word, Oprah not only donated essential supplies like shampoo, sheets, and towels but also promised a significant contribution to the rebuilding efforts.

She voiced optimism for the future, noting that the Hawaiian spirit is strong and that, "You're going to see a lot of Phoenix stories rising from the ashes."

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing. An unexpected turn of events saw Oprah and her CBS camera crew being denied access to the shelter in Wailuku.

The County of Maui stressed its policy to keep media away from emergency shelters to respect the privacy of the victims. While Oprah herself was allowed inside, her crew was asked to remain outside.

Interestingly, a few days prior, Oprah was interviewed by the BBC inside the shelter while distributing supplies to survivors.

The reasons for this disparity remain unclear. Yet, Oprah's commitment remains unwavering. Her earlier visit saw her personally sourcing supplies like pillows, diapers, and shampoo for the survivors, showcasing her dedication to the cause.

The famed talk show host isn't the only celebrity with ties to the island. Maui is a cherished retreat for stars like Jeff Bezos, Steven Tyler, Owen Wilson, Clint Eastwood, and Mick Fleetwood. Joining the relief initiatives, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have generously pledged $100 million to Maui's recovery efforts.

Governor Josh Green described the calamity as "the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced." With the focus now on providing housing, healthcare, and subsequent rebuilding, the process will undoubtedly be challenging.

The fires have resulted in staggering damage, with estimates nearing $6 billion, impacting over 2,200 buildings, a majority of which were residential.

Expressing her sorrow, Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono told CNN that the harrowing scenes from Maui would forever haunt her. As authorities battle other fires on Maui, the community's resilience shines through.

Residents like Peg Alm, who was displaced due to the fire, have been volunteering for the relief efforts. Drawing from her 15 years of residence on Maui, Alm lamented, "This is like the soul of the island has been ripped up."