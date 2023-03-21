Gayle King, 68, wows in bikini on vacation away from CBS This Morning Gayle enjoyed the Deep Sea experience in Jordan with Oprah as fans cracked up over their adorable friendship

CBS This Morning star Gayle King took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself in a string bikini enjoying the Deep Sea float and mud bath in Jordan — and Oprah was there, too!

The TV host, 68, captioned the video: “Oh what a weekend … Petra … camels and one of the highlights: a Dead Sea float and mud bath ….as Oprah often tells me we have different ideas of fun … but in the end, a great time was had by all…

Gayle enjoyed a mud bath in Jordan

“I see why the sign when you leave the airport says. Welcome to sweet Jordan! Can’t wait to go back!”

The video saw her having black mud applied to her face and body while she says to the camera, “We’re in the Dead Sea, people, you have to do it.”

Gayle wowed in her string bikini

Gayle then asks the cameraman to pan over to her longtime best friend Oprah Winfrey, who is currently holidaying with the star. Unlike Gayle, Oprah, 69, was fully dressed and not partaking in the mud bath.

READ: The heartbreaking story behind Gayle King's grandson's name

Gayle is later seen swimming in the ocean where Oprah is heard saying “Is it cold?!”

Gayle was holidaying with best-friend Oprah

Fans found the interaction hilarious with one noting: “Gayle’s swimming for her life thinking Oprah is capturing it but instead she’s asking, “Is it cold??” off frame and everything.”

“I could watch an Oprah/Gayle reality show all day,” noted another.

WATCH: Gayle King speaks out about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's affair

Loading the player...

Oprah has also been sharing her travel pictures on Instagram with pictures of herself and Gayle enjoying the sites:

“Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience! We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra, and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones,” she captioned the post.

“So much history there in the “Rose City,” voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.