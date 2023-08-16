Exclusive: Kate Lawler shares reality of post-natal depression in candid chat

Big Brother winner Kate Lawler opens up about her parenting struggles in an emotional chat with HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon on her In A Good Place podcast

Today marks the final episode of season two of HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast, hosted by our creative brand ambassador, Rosie Nixon.

In this week's episode, Rosie speaks to Big Brother winner Kate Lawler, with Kate opening up like never before about her postnatal depression diagnosis. The presenter also touches on her recent experience of health anxiety and her decision to take medication to help with her mental health.

"I'm not ashamed to say I'm taking them, but it is a love-hate relationship," she admits.

Kate Lawler is the latest guest on HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast

The chat is completely honest, raw in places and sees her confront the realities of having a baby head-on – the good, the bad and the downright messy.

Listen to the heartfelt conversation below...

Listen to all episodes of the In A Good Place podcast here