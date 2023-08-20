Inside England Lioness Alessia Russo's rise to fame, family and love life

The player will join Lucy Bronze and more in the Women's World Cup Final this Sunday

Much like everyone else, we're so excited that the Lionesses have made it to the final and are facing Spain in the hopes of becoming champions of the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Sunday's game, which is taking place in Australia, will be a tense one but the incredible team of players will have the full support of fans up and down the country, including members of the royal family.

WATCH: David Beckham on how the Lionesses inspire Harper

The sporting achievements that the Lionesses have gained not only in this year's World Cup but in last year's Euros is nothing short of inspirational. And of the key players on the squad is Alessia Russo. The forward is no stranger to facing big matches after she helped the team reign victorious at last year's tournament.

Amid the excitement for Sunday, take a further look at the star player's life away from the beautiful game…

Who is Alessia Russo?

Alessia Russo is a 24-year-old football player from Maidstone in Kent. She plays in the forward position and as well as being a key player in the England squad, she plays for the Women's Super League team Arsenal.

Prior to joining Arsenal, the athlete previously played for teams like Brighton & Hove, Chelsea and Manchester United.

© Mark Metcalfe - FIFA Alessia Russo of England celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final

Who is in Alessia Russo's family?

It seems football is very much in Alessia's family. Growing up in Kent, she lived with her brothers, Luca and Giorgio, the latter of whom is a footballer himself, having played in the semi-professional team in Kent. Their dad, Mario, who is of Italian descent, clearly passed down his passion for the game as he also played football in the non-league Metropolitan Police team.

Her grandfather was also a huge Man-U fan and in 2020, Alessia signed a two-year contract to play for the club. However, the player faced a curveball when she injured her hamstring and was forced to pull out of the season. Not much is known about Alessia's mum, but she does often post pictures of her family on her social media.

© James Gill - Danehouse Alessia Russo of England celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden/Belgium

Is Alessia Russo in a relationship?

Alessia tends to keep her private life away from the spotlight so it's not known if she's in a relationship or not. However, she does keep her fans and followers up to date on Instagram with what she gets up to in her spare time.

© Justin Setterfield - FIFA BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 18: Alessia Russo of England poses during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 18, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia

In a post shared before the tournament kicked off, Alessia could be seen in a series of snaps alongside a number of her loved ones. One snap shows the athlete looking glam as she dined with a pal at a swanky restaurant.

Another saw Alessia rocking a casual, laid-back look as she enjoyed a low-key coffee date, while another picture saw her walking through London's Oxford Street.

When and how can I watch the England Women's Final?

As with all the games in the World Cup so far, full coverage of Sunday's final will be shown on BBC One.

The final is taking place in Sydney, Australia, meaning that the game will start here in the UK in the morning. Coverage begins at 10 am and kick off is at 11 am.