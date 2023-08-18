Ronan Keating inundated with messages as he opens up about loss of brother

Ronan Keating has had a tough few weeks following the death of his brother, Ciaran, and he has now taken to social media to thank his fans who have been supporting him and his family through the difficult time.

In a reflective post, he shared some photos from his time in South Africa with his wife Storm and their two children, Cooper, six, and Coco, three. Saying it was the perfect place to "heal" the family were seen on safari with Cooper seen awestruck when their jeep passed an elephant, while also using a pair of binoculars in a separate snap.

WATCH: Ronan Keating fights backs tears as he remembers late family member

Meanwhile, daughter Coco cuddled up to her mum as they rode through the African plains, and when it got all too much for her and Cooper, was seen sweetly dozing with her older brother in a hotel.

In a touching caption directed at his followers, Ronan penned: "Hey Everyone. Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last 5 weeks. It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that).

© Instagram Ronan and his family have been spending time in South Africa

"Thank you for all your messages of support and also respecting our privacy during this time. There is no more fitting a place to heal, than in South Africa surrounded by Mother Nature and great people and our little bundles of joy Cooper and Coco, have kept us going constantly. Thank you god. Back to work for me in another part of the world I love now… it all seems rather difficult to make sense of but trying my best. Take care of each other and from Storm, myself and all my family, thank you."

Many were quick to offer their support to the 46-year-old, as one said: "I know what you're going through... lost my only brother in 2019, still to this day I miss him so much, thinking of all you guys," and a second wrote: "Been thinking of you all so much. Sending so much love Ronan and hope to see you guys very soon."

© Instagram Ronan and Storm share Cooper, six, and Coco, three

A third added: "I can't imagine how hard the last 5 weeks have been for you and your family, my heart breaks for you all. We've all been thinking about you all and sending all the love in the world your way. You've shown so much strength in carrying on with gigs etc when I'm sure you just wanted to be at home with your family. So much respect for you and so proud - you've all definitely done Ciaran proud too. Lots of love to you, Storm, the kids and all your family stay strong and look after each other."

Ronan's brother, Ciaran, who was in his fifties, was involved in a car crash in July in Ireland. He was travelling alongside his wife, Ann Marie, to watch their son, Ruairí play for Cork City FC, when the crash took place. Ann Marie was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the other car in the collision was treated for serious injuries.

© Instagram Cooper made sure to enjoy the safari

Cork City FC released an emotional statement, reading: "All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course."

At Ciaran's funeral, Ronan sang a rendition of This Is Your Song – originally written for his mother, Marie, who died of cancer in 1998 – in tribute to his brother.

© Instagram The kids' adventure got a bit too much!

The One Show presenter was one of six pallbearers who carried his brother's coffin into the church ahead of the service. Members of the public, thought to be other family members, friends, and players from Cork City FC, followed closely behind.

At the service, a grief-stricken Ronan reportedly paid tribute to his late brother's three children, telling them, "Your strength over the past few days has been incredible and you've done your dad very proud."