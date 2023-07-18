Ronan Keating supported by BBC co-stars after his brother Ciaran's death

Ronan Keating has been sent some words of condolences by his colleagues at the BBC as well as one of his Boyzone bandmates following the news of his brother's death.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the One Show host's older brother Ciaran, who was in his fifties, was involved in a crash on Saturday in Ireland.

© Getty Ronan Keating's older brother sadly died in a car crash over the weekend

Following the sad news, bandmate Keith Duffy took to Instagram to pay tribute. "I can't comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother @rokeating and all the Keating family," he wrote. "All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now."

Reflecting on their close bond, Keith added: "[Heart emojis] Ciaran from the early days you toured with us you where a great guide on our journey in the early days. You helped and supported us young innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie."

BBC Morning Live's Gethin Jones was quick to respond, saying: "Bloody hell. So so sorry x." Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova added a broken heart emoji alongside, "RIP".

Former EastEnders actor Sean Maguire remarked: "Oh no. How awful. Ciaran was a sweetheart. He was such fun on your, loved the guy. Sending love to you & the Keating's."

It was reported that Ciaran was travelling alongside his wife, Ann Marie, to watch their son, Ruairí play for Cork City FC, when the crash took place. Ann Marie was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the other car in the collision was treated for serious injuries.

Cork City FC released an emotional statement, reading: "All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course."