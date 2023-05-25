Ronan and Storm Keating supported by fans as they share joyous family news

Ronan Keating has found himself supported by fans as he shared his pride in daughter as she marked a major event in her life, and she was quick to respond

Ronan Keating has found himself inundated with messages of support as the One Show presenter marked some joyous family news as his daughter, Ali, finished her high school experience.

The dad-of-five shared two photos of his daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, one of when she was starting out her experience and second showing her as she finished it.

Ali, 17, looked joyful in both snaps, styling out a school sports uniform in the first photo as she posed with her hands in her pockets before adopting a more playful pose in the second snap, where she wore a school jacket and plaid skirt.

In a touching tribute to his teen daughter, Ronan said: "How it started and how it's about to begin. My Ali just finished High school. Wow the years have flown by. Love your focus and dedication sweetheart keep working hard and keep moving. Love you."

Ali was quick to respond to her doting father's post, as she responded: "Aw this is so cute. Thanks dad."

Other fans also shared their happiness in the comments, as one posted: "The worlds your oyster Ali. Good luck on your next chapter," and a second shared: "That's a Ronan smile just there, good luck in your future."

A third noted: "Getting more like you isn't she," while a fourth added: "Wow what a stunning girl, best years lie ahead, enjoy every moment," and a fifth complimented: "Aww she's a stunner, good luck for the future Ali."

Ronan shared his pride in his daughter

Alongside Ali, Ronan also shares son Jack, 24, and daughter Missy, 22, with his ex-wife, while he shares son Cooper, six, and daughter Coco, three, with his current wife, Storm.

Ronan is also now a grandfather as Jack welcomed a baby girl back in March. The Love Island star shared a black-and-white photo of himself cradling the newborn, and adorably captioned the shot: "Welcome to the world, my little [princess emoji]."

The new grandparents were quick to react to the post, with Ronan, 46, saying: "Little cutie," alongside a heart emoji, and Yvonne, 49, revealing she'd already met the tot as she shared: "I miss her so much already."

Ali is all grown-up now!

Back in 2021, fans were shocked when Ronan shared photos alongside his son, with the young adult looking just like his father back in his Boyzone days.

"This is my world right here. All my babies celebrating our #emeraldandivyball21 what an incredible night raising over 890K for @cr_uk now in our 14th year a proud night for the Keating family raising over 10mil in total. Thank you to everyone that has donated over the years", penned Ronan.

"Gosh your kiddo on the left there could be your clone, congratulations on your successful fundraising!" remarked one fan, while a second agreed: "Wow your eldest son is your double!! Beautiful picture."

"Jack looks exactly like you, I am a long time Boyzone fan, circa 1996 so I would know [laughing emoji]", commented a third fan.

