Ronan Keating has paid tribute to his late older brother, Ciaran Keating, following his tragic death from a car incident last week.

The sibling of the Boyzone singer was in his fifties when he passed after being involved in a car collision in Ireland. It was reported that Ciaran was travelling alongside his wife, Ann Marie, to attend a football match at Cork City FC to watch their son, Ruairí, play.

© Shutterstock Ronan Keating's older brother has sadly died

Family and friends of Ciaran attended a funeral service on Thursday at St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, County Mayo. During the service, Ronan sang a rendition of This Is Your Song, in tribute to his brother, according to the MailOnline.

In one photo, The One Show presenter was one of six pallbearers who carried his brother's coffin into the church ahead of the service. Members of the public, thought to be other family members, friends, and players from Cork City FC, followed closely behind.

© Getty Ronan Keating's older brother sadly died in a car crash

Ciaran, a father of three, was killed during the crash which took place near Swinford, County Mayo. His wife Ann Marie was taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of another car involved in the collision was also treated for injuries at the scene.

Shortly after the sad news broke, a tribute to Ciaran from Cork City FC was shared online. It read: "All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

© Oliver McVeigh - PA Images Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating towards St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, for his funeral.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course."

Meanwhile, other tributes to Ciaran were shared online including some of Ronan's close friends and colleagues. Fellow Boyzone singer, Keith Duffy, wrote on social media: "I can't comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother @rokeating and all the Keating family. All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now."

Keith then shared his own personal memories of his bandmate's older brother, and mentioned how supportive he was in the boyband's early days. "Ciaran from the early days you toured with us you where a great guide on our journey in the early days," he said on Instagram. "You helped and supported us young innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie."