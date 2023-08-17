Who is Caleb Martin's twin brother, Cody Martin?

Caleb Martin, 27, is an American basketball player for the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association.

But did you know that the 6ft 5in sportsman has a twin brother called Cody? The sibling duo kicked off their careers playing for Oak Hill Academy, before later joining Davie County High School in Mocksville.

Caleb and Cody also played together whilst at North Carolina State University where they played for coach Mark Gottfried.

Are Caleb and Cody Martin identical twins?

The short answer is yes. Caleb and Cody are identical twins. The duo were born on 28th September 1995 and are the only set of identical twins to have played in the same NBA team.

Who are Caleb and Cody's parents?

Caleb and Cody were raised by their mother Jenny Bennett who reportedly juggled three jobs in a bid to provide for her kids. Caleb and Cody, along with their older brother Raheem, grew up in Cooleemee, North Carolina. They lived in a humble 300-square-foot trailer where the three brothers once had to share a bedroom and alternate sleeping in a single bed.

Speaking to Reno Gazette, Caleb gushed about his mother, saying: "I have a crazy, crazy amount of respect for my mom and all the stuff she's gone through."

"Cody and I will reminisce about our childhood, and we now notice all of the stuff she didn't let us in on when we were little, all of the stuff we realize now. It was hard, but she made a lot of sacrifices like not eating certain nights and passing up job opportunities because she had no help at home and had to be there for us."

Does Cody Martin play in the NBA?

Cody honed his talents at NC State University with the Wolfpack jersey. After a successful period, the basketball player transferred to Nevada Wolf Pack. He was later drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft.

In July 2022, Cody re-signed with the Hornets on a staggering $32 million contract. He nonetheless suffered a knee injury in October, forcing him to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Despite his setback, he returned to the court in January 2023 much to the delight of his fans.

Cody and Caleb's life off court

Cody and Caleb's close bond extends beyond the basketball court. When they're not shooting hoops, the duo upload regular videos to their YouTube channel where they share rare glimpses inside their daily routines.

Over on Instagram, meanwhile, Caleb and Cody are incredibly supportive of one another. Back in October 2019, Cody shared a striking snapshot of the sibling duo seemingly posing for a magazine photoshoot. In his caption, he gushed: "Congratulations brother! You've earned everything you have [black heart emoji] Let's pick up where we left off."

Beyond this, Caleb and Cody have joined forces on their Martin Twins Basketball Camp. Their first ever camp appeared to be an instant success, with Cody sharing an update over on social media.

"The first Martin Twins Basketball Camp turned out great," Cody sweetly penned.

"Thank you Reno for the love [blue heart emoji] and helping us accomplish one of our biggest dreams. Can't thank Boys & Girls Club, all sponsors, parents and everyone involved enough for this experience and helping us give back to a community that gave us so much! Looking forward to next year already."