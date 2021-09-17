Location, Location, Location then and now: Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer haven't changed a bit!

The lovely duo Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are back on our screens for the hit show Location, Location, Location, and so much has changed since they celebrated their 20-year anniversary of the show back in 2020! The popular presenting team look even better than ever - but check them out when they began hosting the show back in 2000!

READ: Inside Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp's stunning homes in London and Devon

Speaking about celebrating 20 years of the show, Kirstie previously shared a snap of them at the beginning of the show on Instagram, writing: "Can't quite get my head around the 20-year thing, but @jeanpierrebassin just showed me this, taken in 2002, and it looks like a world away. @philspencertv @c4locationsofficial."

Kirstie shared a snap of them from the start of the series

Fans were quick to discuss the post, with one writing: "Omg look at baby Kirstie & Phil! Like fine wine, both improving with age," while another added: "Can I say that I'm in love with you and @philspencertv! Best tv presenters EVER."

READ: The story behind Kirstie Allsopp's amazing two-stone weight loss

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid reveals she is always mistaken for Kirstie Allsopp

Speaking about the anniversary, Mark Downie, Creative Director of production company IWC said: "Over the last twenty years, on Phil and Kirstie’s watch, property became a British national obsession. This new series offers their peerless perspective on how, over two decades, the dips and swoops of the property market have transformed Britain and by extension changed the lives of every one of us."

The pair at the TV Choice Awards in 2004

Kirstie is looking better than ever after losing an impressive two stone in weight in recent years, after cutting potatoes, wine and sugar out of her diet. The TV favourite spoke to HELLO! about her new outlook on life back in 2020, saying: "Part of it was some people saying to me 'You're such an inspiration for curvy women' and me saying, 'No, that's not what I want to be.' [I decided] I shouldn't be perceived as encouraging people to be overweight, that's not right. As mothers, daughters, sisters, colleagues, we need to be setting an example and safeguarding others' health."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.