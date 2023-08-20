Alex Jones shares rare glimpse inside sun-drenched family holiday

The One Show's Alex Jones is currently in France enjoying a well-deserved summer break, and on Saturday, the presenter shared a glimpse inside her family getaway.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three posted a string of sweet snapshots featuring her rarely seen sons Teddy, five, and Kit, three.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares rare video of children to mark end of summer

In one particularly heartwarming snapshot, Teddy and Kit could be seen enjoying giant clouds of pink candy floss whilst out and about exploring a picturesque town. And the sibling duo looked so grown up as they munched on their sweet treats!

Alex's eldest son Teddy looked adorable in a pair of bright green shorts and a coordinating white and green T-shirt, whilst little Kit melted hearts in a neon orange T-shirt and a pair of navy gingham shorts.

© Instagram Teddy and Kit looked so grown up!

Captioning the image, Alex, 46, quipped: "The tooth fairy will be after me," followed by a fairy emoji.

Elsewhere, the former Strictly Come Dancing star posted an image of a plate of oysters nestled in a bowl with hunks of bread and served alongside a bowl of mignonette sauce. "Charlie in lunch heaven," Alex noted in her caption.

Sharing a glimpse inside their family getaway, Alex also posted a dreamy snapshot of a small street lined with gorgeous French shops and houses.

© Instagram The presenter posted a string of updates

This isn't the first time Alex has taken time out from her break to share multiple family photos. Earlier this week, the brunette beauty shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes glimpse of her youngest child, daughter Annie, one.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the doting mother shared a picture of her tiny tot sweetly stomping into the ocean whilst holding hands with an older relative.

© Instagram Little Annie enjoyed her time on the beach

The little girl, who is slowly taking after her famous mother, looked so precious in her sunshine yellow playsuit and blue patterned sunhat.

Alex shares her adorable brood with her husband Charlie Thomson. The pair met at a New Year's Eve party in 2011 and dated for four years before they tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at Cardiff Castle in 2015.

© Getty Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alex gushed about her big day, explaining: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second."

Whilst the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony, the Welsh presenter has since revealed that her beau was slow to pop the question. Speaking to The Times, Alex said: "He can't make up his mind about what crisps to have, let alone whether he'd get married."

© Instagram Alex welcomed Annie in August 2021

Since welcoming her three children, Alex has been incredibly open about the realities of juggling work with parenting. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "Balancing the three of them with a full-time job, as any mother will tell you, is, on some days, insurmountable. It's so huge."

She went on to say: "But I think what you get back from it, and they can be rare moments, when you think, 'They all make me laugh, and they're all getting on really well,' it's worth it. And they won't be this young forever."