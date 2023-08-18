Peter Andre's son Junior has fans in tears as he teams up with father for special reason

Junior Andre has ended up leaving some of his fans in tears as the popular teen singer teamed up with his famous father, Peter Andre, to front a new mental health campaign for Take a Moment.

In a touching post, the teenager revealed to fans how they could get involved with the new initiative that will be featured in Picadilly Circus. In the billboard campaign, Peter and Junior were seen sitting next to each other in matching white shirts while they both had their eyes closed. Other images featured major stars like Rupert Grint and Tom Daley also taking part.

In his caption, Junior explained: "So proud to be apart of this. Everybody's mental health matters including my generation!!! I closed my eyes for mental health awareness with @takeamoment.uk See your face on @piccadillylights with @theartofldn.

"Here's how you can take part… 1. Take an eyes closed selfie. 2. Upload it to Takeamoment.uk. 3. Share on Instagram @takeamoment.uk or TikTok - @takeamoment2023.uk. 4. Tag @piccadillylights with #takeamoment2023 #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness. 5. Follow @takeamoment.uk."

Junior and Peter fronted the campaign

The post got his fans emotional, as one penned: "Awww Junior this has just made me cry. I lost my son to mental health aged just 16-years-old on 6th October 2021. So I thank you doing this for your generation and the next to come, I myself would love to raise awareness but it's not possible...please keep your own mental health intact now you're coming into the the celebrity world... Your mental health matters."

A second added: "Massive thank you for supporting mental health Peter!!" while a Junior's stepmum, Emily Andre, commented: "Amazing," alongside a heart emoji.

Peter will no doubt be proud of his son

In a lengthy post, a fourth commented: "Well done for raising awareness at such a young age, mental health especially men's mental health is something we hope more people become open about, young people look up to you and you may have just helped save someone's life by helping promote this cause, well done Junior for being so mindful."

Junior's father has faced his own mental health battles in the past, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in 2021, he opened up about a "horrific breakdown" he went through during his 20s.

Junior is Peter's eldest child

"I didn't know what was wrong with me," he explained. "I couldn't breathe, I was anxious, I was crying all the time – and it came out of nowhere. Back when I was in my 20s, I felt so alone. Because nobody ever talked about men's mental health, or mental health in general. I used to ask myself: 'Why am I so weird? Why am I so different?' And then of course I fell into depression because I couldn't understand why.

"I went to different hospitals and saw several different doctors until we could find a solution. I was devastated when I was told that mental health isn't something you ever get over, it just becomes something you learn to live with.

Peter has been open about his own mental health battles

"That made me really sad, because I just thought: 'Is that it? Is something wrong with me?' But I challenge that belief, I really do. Because I did get overcome it, and it is beatable. But what people need to know, is just because it's beatable – doesn't mean it can't come back."

Speaking about how he overcame his battles, he revealed: "A combination of therapy and medication was the only thing that gave me relief. The medication got me to calm down, and the therapy got me to deal with the problem. If I had only taken the medication, I would've crashed as soon as I had calmed down. If I'd just had the therapy, my head wouldn't have been in the right place to deal with it.

The star opened up in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

"So the combination of the two for me worked. It doesn't work for everybody of course, some people don't believe in therapy, some people don't believe in medication – but for me, it worked."

