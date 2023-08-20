Phil Spencer breaks silence after parents die in car accident

TV presenter Phil Spencer has issued a statement following the tragic passing of both of his parents on Friday.

The Location, Location, Location host's parents died in a car accident near their home in Littlebourne, Kent.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 53-year-old shared a photograph of his father Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82, and explained in the caption that their car had fallen into the river that flows through their estate.

"Very sadly both of my amazing parents died on Friday," he began. "As a family we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself.

"Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mum's Parkinson's and Dad's Dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge.

"So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking 'now it looks like we will probably go together'. And so they did. That was what God had planned for them - and it was a good plan."

Phil Spencer issued a statement about the death of his parents

Explaining the circumstances of his parents' deaths, he continued: "The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river. There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it - they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

"Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly.

"As many farmers do - my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts - he pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.

"Although desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief - all family are clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a 'good end' - this was it.

© Getty Phil and Kirstie host Location, Location, Location together

"It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage - to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future."

He ended the statement by adding: "Mum Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be."

The comments section was soon inundated with messages of condolence, including from his Location co-star, Kirstie Allsopp, who wrote: "Such a brave and loving statement and so typical of you & your lovely family. So many people have you all in their thoughts and prayers. Xxx."

© Getty Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp at the British Academy Television Awards in 2008

TV presenter Ben Fogle also commented: "So sorry Phil," while This Morning host Craig Doyle wrote: "Oh Phil, this is so very sad. My thoughts are with you and your family. May they rest in peace."

The news of Richard and Anne's deaths was first confirmed by Kirstie on Saturday. Sharing a recent photograph of the couple on Instagram, the presenter said she was "desperately sad".

Phil and Kirstie have worked together for over two decades

"They were farmers, animal lovers and devoted parents to Robert, Caryn, Helen and Philip and adored their eight grandchildren," she wrote.

"I suspect many of you may want to join me in sending so much love to Phil and all his family."