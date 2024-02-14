Inside Alice & Jack star Aisling Bea's dating history

Aisling Bea is back on our screens in Channel 4's new drama Alice & Jack, which stars Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson as the two titular characters whose relationship begins with a one-night stand. What follows is a 15-year-long love story.

Aisling portrays Lynn, a woman who comes into Jack's life after his breakup with Alice. But what about Aisling's love life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know about her relationship history...

WATCH: The trailer for Channel 4 drama, Alice & Jack

While the Irish comedian tends to keep her relationships out of the limelight, she has previously been linked to some major stars, including Hollywood actors Michael Sheen and Andrew Garfield.

Back in April 2018, Aisling, 39, reportedly began a romance with Good Omens star Michael. The pair were spotted at the Olivier Awards in London, although they didn't arrive together or pose on the red carpet.

© @weemissbea/Instagram Michael Sheen and Aisling Bea pose for a photo in December 2018

The following month, the couple appeared to confirm their relationship when they were spotted sharing a taxi as they left The NHS Heroes Awards.

In September of the same year, it was reported that Aisling and Michael had split. The Twilight star's ex-girlfriend, comedian Sarah Silverman, seemingly confirmed this during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Openly discussing her dating life and on-and-off again relationship with Michael, Sarah said: "He dated someone for a beat and during that time when he was in town, we just hung out and we just bro'd. We were just bros. I'm good at separating that."

© Variety Michael pictured with his partner Anna

Following the end of his relationship with Aisling, Michael moved on with Swedish actress Anna Lundberg, whom he now shares two children with.

The couple made their first public appearance in May 2019 and almost two months later, Michael announced that they were expecting their first child.

Following claims that Michael was still dating Aisling when he met Anna, he took to social media to clear up the rumours.

© Channel 4 Aisling Bea stars alongside Domhnall Gleeson in Alice & Jack

"Wouldn't normally respond to this kind of thing but for the sake of people I love and who have more important things to focus on right now," he penned. "I was single from the beginning of last summer until I met my partner Anna who is now going to have our baby. Just for the record. Thanks."

In the same year that Michael confirmed his relationship with Anna, Aisling sparked rumours that she was dating Spiderman star Andrew Garfield. The duo were pictured laughing together while attending a performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre in March.

© Neil Mockford Aisling was linked to Andrew Garfield in 2019

However, neither party confirmed their relationship and they haven't been spotted together since.

Aisling is notoriously private about her personal life, and so it's not currently known whether she's in a relationship.

Alice & Jack premieres on Wednesday 14 February on Channel 4 at 9pm.