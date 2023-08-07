Halle Berry reveals epic hair transformation in au naturel photo: 'My man loves this'

Halle Berry is letting her hair down and going for an au naturel look as summer and its warm weather rages on.

The Catwoman actress has sported a variety of different hairstyles in the past, from long and wavy, to short and platinum blonde, or naturally curly, but her latest appears to be what her fans, and her man Van Hunt, love most.

And though she implied her followers might be disappointed with the look, they assured her she can do no wrong!

Halle took to Instagram over the weekend to debut her latest hair transformation, sharing a selfie where her natural hair is styled into a voluminous Afro.

"Sunday serve… my man loves this," she revealed in the caption, adding: "Forward all complaints to him @vanhunt."

Fortunately for her, fans had no complaints whatsoever about her look, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "You could be bald and you will always look amazing, kudos to your man for this look, you wear it well!" and: "No complaints, you can wear a trash bag, and still look fire," as well as: "Simply beautiful… inside and out!!!" plus another fan added: "You are truly one of the most beautiful amazing women on earth."

Halle is celebrating her 57th birthday next Monday, August 14th, and shortly after sharing the highly-praised selfie, she also posted a snippet of a conversation with Women's Health where she discussed her changing attitude on aging, her looks, and menopause.

She told the outlet: "The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at, and embracing that."

© Instagram Halle has recently sported a straight, platinum blonde pixie cut

The Oscar winner explained: "I say that because I'm down the path of life, and I'm smack dab in the middle of menopause, and I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause, like, 'Your life is over. You are disposable. Society no longer has a place for you. You should retire. You should pack it up.'"

She continued: "I'm challenging all those stereotypes. 'You look a certain way. You have to feel a certain way.' No, that's not true."

© Getty The actress and her boyfriend have been together since 2020

Halle stated: "I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero 'blanks' to give anymore, right? I'm solidly in my womanhood. I'm solidly in who I am, and what I have to offer. And what I have to say, I finally realize it's valuable even if no one else agrees. It's my point of view and I have the right to have it."

© Getty The star can look good in just about any hairstyle!

She concluded: "So, that's what I say. Own wherever you are. That's where I'm at. If you're in your twenties, own that. Own the era of exploration. Earn the era of real curiosity. Earn the era of trying to figure out who you are. Take your time and figure yourself out.

"You don't have to be rushed, you don't have to be forced. It's not a race. If you're in your mid 30s, don't be bogged down by, 'You have to have children by a certain age.' You decide when you want to have children, and by the way, if you want to have children."