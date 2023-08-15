Halle Berry's doppelgänger daughter Nahla, 15, towers above her mom as they celebrate her 57th birthday

It's no secret that Halle Berry is one of Hollywood's ageless icons. But as she recently celebrated her 57th birthday in a cascade of pink, it was her 15-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, who caught the fan's attention.

In a series of vibrant Instagram posts, Halle gave her fans a sneak peek into the festivities. And amidst the Barbie-pink hues, a particular detail stood out - the striking resemblance between Halle and her teenage daughter, Nahla.

Not only does Nahla, daughter of Gabriel Aubrey, mirror her mother's radiant beauty, but she also seemed to effortlessly tower over the 'Catwoman' star, showcasing her growth from the "mini-me" Halle often lovingly referred to.

Halle's caption was a testament to the mother-daughter bond and Nahla's transition into a young lady. She wrote, "My mini-me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!"

The John Wick: Chapter 3 star appeared to be in high spirits, her joy evident as she wrote, "I got to let my inner Barbie soar. I love you guys ... thank you!"

Both Halle and her doppelgänger daughter donned pink-themed outfits for the occasion. While Halle sported a flowing minidress paired with dazzling hot pink cowboy boots, Nahla was the epitome of teenage style.

Her ensemble consisted of a satin minidress with a bold floral print, corset-style bodice, and a voluminous tulle skirt. Accessories, like a matching mini purse, a chic pearl choker, and pastel pink platform sandals, completed her look.

Halle, who also has a ten-year-old son Maceo-Robert Martinez with ex Olivier Martinez, recently posted a snippet of a conversation with Women's Health where she discussed her changing attitude on aging, her looks, and menopause.

She told the outlet: "The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at, and embracing that.”

The Oscar winner explained: "I say that because I'm down the path of life, and I'm smack dab in the middle of menopause, and I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause, like, 'Your life is over. You are disposable. Society no longer has a place for you. You should retire. You should pack it up.'"

She continued: "I'm challenging all those stereotypes. 'You look a certain way. You have to feel a certain way.' No, that's not true."

Halle stated: "I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero 'blanks' to give anymore, right? I'm solidly in my womanhood. I'm solidly in who I am, and what I have to offer. And what I have to say, I finally realize it's valuable even if no one else agrees. It's my point of view and I have the right to have it."